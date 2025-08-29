© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF's Wake Up Call
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Writer Carl Hiaasen: Wanted for chocolate heist and repeated turkey offenses

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published August 28, 2025 at 8:31 AM EDT
Man with gray hair and black t-shirt smiling into the camera

Get to know Carl Hiassen. Best known for his satirical crime novels set in Florida, he resident discusses the role food plays in his books and in his writing practice.

Listen to the episode

The writer Carl Hiaasen is best known for his satirical crime novels set in Florida. His 1993 novel "Strip Tease" was adapted into a movie starring Demi Moore. And the Apple TV+ series "Bad Monkey" is based on his 2024 book of the same name.

Carl has written dozens of books for both adults and young readers. His latest, Fever Beach, involves “dark money and even darker motives,” as the description on his website reads.

Carl’s No. 1 motive during the workday is to write—even if that means eating the same lunch on repeat to help put himself in the zone.

The South Florida native caught up with Dalia from his home in Vero Beach. In this conversation, he discusses the role food plays in his books and in his writing practice. Carl also dishes on his latest novel, "Fever Beach."
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
