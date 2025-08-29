Writer Carl Hiaasen: Wanted for chocolate heist and repeated turkey offenses

Listen to the episode

The writer Carl Hiaasen is best known for his satirical crime novels set in Florida. His 1993 novel "Strip Tease" was adapted into a movie starring Demi Moore. And the Apple TV+ series "Bad Monkey" is based on his 2024 book of the same name.

Carl has written dozens of books for both adults and young readers. His latest, Fever Beach, involves “dark money and even darker motives,” as the description on his website reads.

Carl’s No. 1 motive during the workday is to write—even if that means eating the same lunch on repeat to help put himself in the zone.

The South Florida native caught up with Dalia from his home in Vero Beach. In this conversation, he discusses the role food plays in his books and in his writing practice. Carl also dishes on his latest novel, "Fever Beach."