© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Rediscovering the joy of food during eating disorder recovery: 'SLIP' author Mallary Tenore Tarpley

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published August 7, 2025 at 7:37 AM EDT
Woman with long blonde hair smiling into the camera against a yellow background

Listen to the episode

When Mallary Tenore Tarpley lost her mother at eleven years old, she wanted to stop time. If growing up meant living without her mom, then she wanted to stay little forever. What started as small acts of food restriction soon turned into a full-blown eating disorder.

Mallary shares her story in a powerful new memoir titled Slip: Life in the Middle of Eating Disorder Recovery. The book blends Mallary’s own compelling story with her research about eating disorders.

Mallary teaches journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. Before that, she spent 10 years living in Florida, including working at the Tampa Bay Times, where she and Dalia were both cub reporters. Dalia recently caught up with Mallary to discuss the book.

Mallary will return to the Sunshine State on her book SLIP tour. Catch her on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, at Tombolo Books in St. Petersburg, in conversation with the city’s poet laureate, Gloria Muñoz.
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastEating Disorder
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
Related Stories
  1. WUSF’s Lisa Peakes on her love of radio, fitness and why she’s kept a food diary for 20 Years
  2. From grove to glass: Celéste Walls on the story of Florida orange juice
  3. Soul food inspires artist Chris Friday’s Sarasota Art Museum exhibition
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe