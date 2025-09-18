© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

From fork to (football) field: Game-day grub with Bucs nutrition director Jessica Pastuf

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published September 18, 2025 at 6:27 AM EDT
Woman on the right in a red shirt and black shorts laughing on a football practice field with a football player in a red jersey to the left

She dishes on what the pros eat at home and on the road, how she got such a cool job and her favorite stadium treats.

Listen to the episode

Ever wonder what fuels NFL athletes between the practices, plays and all those plane rides to away games?

Today, we’re diving into the delicious side of football with Jessica Pastuf, director of performance nutrition for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From made-to-order Belgian waffles to spaghetti and meatballs as a snack(!), Pastuf works with the team’s culinary department to fuel and hydrate each player according to his individual needs—which sometimes tops out at upwards of 8,000 calories a day.

Back in August, we visited Pastuf at the Bucs’ headquarters during a day off from training camp. In this conversation, she shares what she loves about her job and dishes on what a player might eat in a day. Spoiler alert: It’s a lot.

Pastuf also answers your social media questions, like: What are some snack ideas for us mere mortals? Is pickle juice a reliable remedy for cramps? And how much protein do we actually need?
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
