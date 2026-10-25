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Elected officials and community leaders send messages of support after shooting near Florida A&M

WFSU | By Regan McCarthy
Published October 25, 2026 at 6:19 PM EDT
Patrick Sternad
/
WFSU Public Media

Police say a fight broke out prior to the shooting. The area was crowded with people leaving the football celebration.

Community leaders, elected officials and political candidates are responding after a shooting near Florida A&M University's Bragg Memorial football stadium left 12 injured, including six kids, Saturday night. The incident occurred shortly after the school's homecoming football game.

Here's a look at some of the messages of support so far:

In a post on social media, Mayor John Dailey called the incident a "heartbreaking tragedy."

"The FAMU family is not alone," Dailey said. "Our entire community stands with you."

Republican candidate for governor, Byron Donalds, who spent some time at FAMU as a student and recently attended a town hall hosted by the school, called the shooting "senseless violence."

David Jolly, Florida's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, also recently participated in a FAMU student town hall. And he was on campus during the day's homecoming festivities. In a social media post, he says, "Our hearts are heavy with the news of last night's shooting in Tallahassee."

Republican Congressman Neal Dunn, whose district includes Tallahassee, expressed appreciation in a social media post for the law enforcement and first responders who quickly arrived at the scene.

"My prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire FAMU community," Dunn said. "I am grateful to our first responders and law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene. Northwest Florida stands with Tallahassee during this difficult time."

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Regan McCarthy
Phone: (850) 487-3086 x374 Regan McCarthy is the Assignment Editor and Senior News Producer for WFSU News/ Florida Public Radio. Before coming to...
See stories by Regan McCarthy
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