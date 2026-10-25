Elected officials and community leaders send messages of support after shooting near Florida A&M

Community leaders, elected officials and political candidates are responding after a shooting near Florida A&M University's Bragg Memorial football stadium left 12 injured, including six kids, Saturday night. The incident occurred shortly after the school's homecoming football game.

Here's a look at some of the messages of support so far:

In a post on social media, Mayor John Dailey called the incident a "heartbreaking tragedy."

"The FAMU family is not alone," Dailey said. "Our entire community stands with you."

This is a truly horrific and heartbreaking tragedy. Tonight and in the days ahead, the FAMU family is not alone. Our entire community stands with you. https://t.co/j9pbS9Xanr — Mayor John Dailey (@MayorOfTLH) October 25, 2026

Republican candidate for governor, Byron Donalds, who spent some time at FAMU as a student and recently attended a town hall hosted by the school, called the shooting "senseless violence."

I am devastated by this senseless violence at FAMU on homecoming weekend. I walked this campus as a student and cannot imagine why someone would commit such a heinous act.



Praying for the 12 injured, including six children, and for the entire FAMU community. — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 25, 2026

David Jolly, Florida's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, also recently participated in a FAMU student town hall. And he was on campus during the day's homecoming festivities. In a social media post, he says, "Our hearts are heavy with the news of last night's shooting in Tallahassee."

Our hearts are heavy with the news of last night’s shooting in Tallahassee. Laura and I are praying for the victims, all their loved ones, and the entire FAMU family. — David Jolly (@davidjollyfl) October 25, 2026

Republican Congressman Neal Dunn, whose district includes Tallahassee, expressed appreciation in a social media post for the law enforcement and first responders who quickly arrived at the scene.

"My prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire FAMU community," Dunn said. "I am grateful to our first responders and law enforcement officers who rushed to the scene. Northwest Florida stands with Tallahassee during this difficult time."

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