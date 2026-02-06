Take a look at the proposals for the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment

Tempo Novus, one of nine proposals submitted to renovate the Historic Gas Plant District, has been withdrawn, according to the city of St. Petersburg website.

The city had requested concepts to revision the property, which currently includes Tropicana Field. A 30-day window for bids closed Tuesday morning.

The Tempo Novus proposal, listed among the nine, was "withdrawn by proposer" on Friday with a link to an online page that no longer existed.

The mixed-use proposal, in partnership with the Miami architectural firm DPZ CoDesign, did not provide a master plan but a framework of “pillars.” It included a community-led design built in phases with no high-rises. The site would be leased from the city with financing through a variety of sources, including opportunity zone equity and future property taxes.

Attempts to reach Sean Hayes, founder of the company, were not successful.

However, the withdrawal leaves St. Petersburg and the city with eight proposals.

Mayor Ken Welch said he is prepared to select from the submissions, but members of the city council on Thursday approved a resolution asking for a pause to allow an independent consultant to perform a comprehensive study of what the city is seeking.

The city requested the proposals after the Tampa Bay Rays backed out of a plan last year to redevelop the 86-acre site and build a new stadium to replace Tropicana Field.

The proposals focus mainly on creating mixed-use developments with an emphasis on affordable and senior housing.

On Wednesday, the city released each of the full proposals for the project. Here they are alphabetically:

ARK-Ellison-Horus

The developers say this would be a long-term, mixed-use redevelopment centered on housing, economic mobility and cultural repair.

The plan calls for a multiphase buildout with a heavy residential focus, including a large share of affordable, workforce and senior housing, alongside market-rate units, office and research space, retail, hotels and public open space.

The proposal emphasizes reconnecting the site to surrounding neighborhoods, restoring the street grid and anchoring the development around community uses.

Financing relies on a layered approach that includes federal tax credits, Opportunity Zone equity and public financing tied to future development value.

A major centerpiece is the integration of cultural and institutional anchors, including space for the Woodson African American Museum, and it could be built with or without a stadium.

Burg Bid

The pitch centers on housing-first urban reintegration, with an emphasis on reconnecting the site to surrounding neighborhoods through restored street grids, mixed-income residential blocks and public space.

The plan prioritizes affordable and workforce housing early in the timeline, paired with neighborhood-serving retail, community facilities and incremental commercial growth rather than a single dominant anchor.

Its vision frames the district as an extension of existing St. Petersburg neighborhoods, designed to feel locally scaled and walkable rather than destination-driven.

The proposal relies on a conventional public-private financing stack, combining federal tax credits, Opportunity Zone equity and value capture tied to future property tax growth, while limiting direct public exposure.

The plan is structured to function without a stadium.

Foundation Vision Partners

FVP is led by Backstreets Capital’s Will Conroy, former Hines partner Alex Schapira and Anddrikk Frazier of Best Source Consulting. Partnering with design and engineering firms Gensler and Stantec, FVP emphasizes an infrastructure-first approach that keeps the city in control of the land, while incorporating extensive community input.

The plan calls for building parcels the city can develop or sell individually, rather than assigning one master developer. FVP highlights multiple developer participation and potential fiscal returns exceeding $500 million in land value. By separating infrastructure from vertical development, the plan aims to lower barriers for developers to allow the district to evolve organically.

Schapira and Frazier were part of the Tampa Bay Rays/Hines group previously picked to reimagine the site with a new baseball stadium until the baseball team pulled out a year ago. Gensler was the master plan architect. Stantec provided civil engineering for the Water Street and Midtown developments in Tampa, as well as the new Pier in St. Petersburg. It is also involved in the Gasworx project in Ybor City.

Freedom Communities

The proposal, called Sanctuary St. Pete, focuses on mixed‑use affordable and workforce housing while honoring the site’s cultural history. The first phase envisions about 100 residential units, with ground‑floor retail anchored by a grocery, and future phases adding senior and workforce housing along with community spaces like creative labs and cultural infrastructure.

A key feature is a two‑year rental‑to‑homeownership pathway offering financial literacy and credit-building support, with Habitat for Humanity as a partner to help residents transition to ownership.

The plan emphasizes sustainability, smart mobility and public‑private partnerships, aiming to create equitable redevelopment that builds generational wealth, supports local creatives, and aligns with city and state housing goals.

Logical Sites and Partners

Led by Thomas and Jennifer Rask, Logical Sites proposed a plan emphasizing affordable and workforce housing The base case calls for 100% affordable units, including housing for seniors and people with disabilities, along with walkable parks and community space.

Optional uses like a convention center, retail, office space, the Woodson museum and transient lodging could be added, though these would reduce total affordable units.

The proposal highlights a practical, financially sound approach prioritizing housing affordability and local economic participation, noting that proximity to employment hubs can shorten commutes and support the city’s economy.

The plan uses a combination of private funding, city incentives and other resources, while leaving the city flexibility to request additional uses as needed.”

Pinellas County Housing Authority

The unsolicited bid calls for the purchase and redevelopment of the city‑owned parking lot at 1659 Third Ave. S. in the Gas Plant District into a seven‑story, 80‑unit affordable senior housing community

The project, in partnership with Ascension Real Estate Partners and STORYN Studio for Architecture, calls for apartments averaging about 700 square feet, with ground‑floor and rooftop community spaces, onsite parking and access to the Pinellas Trail.

The proposal emphasizes long‑term affordability by leveraging the Affordable Housing Voucher Program, and would give preference to lower‑income seniors, particularly those who formerly lived in the district.

The offer includes a request that the city convey the land to PCHA for $1 plus other considerations so the project. The proposal is intended to serve as a community asset and a model for future affordable housing development in and around the district.

Reparations Land Trust and Development Authority

Submitted by the International People's Democratic Uruhu Movement, this reparations‑focused plan emphasizes land control and economic empowerment for Black residents whose community once thrived on the site.

The RLTADA would be a quasi‑governmental entity empowered to buy, sell, and develop land within a defined community empowerment corridor. Governance would involve representation from precincts that historically made up the Black community in the district.

The authority’s powers would also extend to using eminent domain on strategically important parcels and creating a Black contractor consortium to ensure Black contractors and businesses are prioritized in city projects.

The proposal outlines goals centered on restoring economic vitality, educating residents about reparations, and shaping land‑use policies that benefit historically marginalized communities.

Tampa Bay Boom

The proposal centers on a sports‑anchored, mixed‑use redevelopment tied to fee‑simple acquisition of the site rather than a long‑term ground lease.

At the center is establishing basketball franchises the Tampa Bay Boom (NBA), Tampa Bay Angels (WNBA) and Tampa Bay Palms (NBA G League) as anchor tenants with a new arena, complemented by broader entertainment, retail and economic activity.

The proposal frames the sports and entertainment components as drivers for job creation, community engagement and long‑term real estate development opportunities that extend beyond event days.

In addition to the arena and sports teams, the plan suggests integrating complementary mixed‑use elements and entertainment‑oriented uses that aim to create economic growth though housing counts, unit mixes and phasing.