Florida utility companies preparing for hurricane season

Power companies and cooperatives in Florida continue to brace facilities and engage in mock storm training events in preparation for hurricane season, despite some forecasts of a “below normal” period with relatively few storms.

Officials from most of the electric providers in the state briefly outlined general efforts on Monday to clear vegetation from thousands of miles of power lines, engage in required pole inspections, firm up mutual aid contracts, and fine-tune communication.

“The investments we are making in our grid are making a difference, not only for storms but on a day-to-day basis,” Florida Power & Light Vice President of Distribution Andy Pankratz told members of the Florida Public Service Commission. “The reliability investments we are making, customers are definitely seeing the benefit.”

Hurricane season traditionally starts June 1 and lasts through Nov. 30 each year.

The pre-storm plans have been on the books for decades, refined as more lessons are learned after hurricanes slam the state. There was no discussion on costs.

Forrest Boone, director of regulatory affairs for the Florida Electric Cooperative Association, said changes are still being worked into the process from the 2024 season that saw three storms make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The “kind of lesson that we've learned is to think bigger. And that's bringing in more resources to bear quickly and making sure we've got those available. And all of us are doing that,” Boone told the PSC. “You can see as an industry that everyone knows when a storm is threatening Florida, that Florida is going to bring maximum resources to bear.”

While more forecasters are expected to release models in the next few weeks for the six-month hurricane season that begins June 1, initial projections indicate a less active year than the past few years.

Researchers based models on waters being slightly cooler than normal in the eastern and central tropical Atlantic and on weak La Niña conditions likely transitioning to El Niño in a few months.

Colorado State University researchers projected a “somewhat below normal,” with a typical season producing 14 to 15 named storms and seven hurricanes.

Last year, the Atlantic produced 13 named storms and five hurricanes, with four reaching Category 3 --- winds of 111 mph to 130 mph, and storm surge of 9 feet to 12 feet above normal tide.

None of the 2025 storms, though, made a direct landfall in Florida or the U.S.

Brian Horton, general manager of Kissimmee Utility Authority, said Hurricane Milton in 2024 resulted in his company sending out 700,000 text messages in advance, during and after the storm.

Tampa Electric Company Senior Director Ed Mora told the PSC his company continues to make upgrades from the 2024 season, including shoring up equipment at power stations and substations against flooding and storm surge risks.

“We know there are significant risks for flooding and storm surge in coastal communities and low-lying areas,” Mora said. “We are evaluating some additional mitigation strategies, to ensure sensitive equipment at our power stations and the substations are being protected.”