Tampa's 'Hoodbachi God' turns a car trunk into a hibachi experience

If you've never tried hibachi before, this Florida native is giving people the opportunity to experience the cooking style in an unconventional way.

Hibachi is known for its interactive dining experience, where meats, seafood and vegetables are grilled on a flat-top surface by a chef who combines cooking skills with entertainment right before customers' eyes.

For Steve Smith, also known as the "Hoodbachi God," that culinary tradition inspired him to create what he calls an "ice cream hibachi" concept.

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Smith has been cooking for more than 10 years. During his interview on "The Bay Blend," he said his passion for food began at an early age while watching his grandmother cook for his entire family.

“She cooked for all of us, so it's beautiful to actually be out here cooking, because I know she's living through me,” Smith said.

Sky Lebron / WUSF Steve Smith is preparing the food on the Hibachi grill installed in his car trunk.

For Smith, the business represents more than serving food. He said it became a pathway to changing his life.

He recalled that a little more than a year ago, when he was first launching the business, he was living in a tent in his family's backyard while working to get the concept off the ground.

“While I was doing it, I was still going to the clubs at night and making $500 to $1,000 a night, so that's why within a month or two I was able to, you know, change my situation,” Smith said.

Today, Smith said the income from the business allows him to support his four children while also giving back to the Tampa community where he grew up.

After going viral online for his unusual mobile "restaurant," Smith has built a large community on Instagram with over 15,000 followers and gained attention beyond Florida. According to Smith, the recognition has led to cooking opportunities in cities such as Atlanta and Dallas.

Despite taking Hoodbachi on the road and serving customers in different parts of the state, Smith said Tampa remains his favorite place to operate, particularly in Ybor City.

“Especially on the weekends. I stay out to possibly six in the morning,” Smith said. “That's when they, the people, are willing to pay whatever for it.”