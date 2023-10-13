Nearly 80 book titles pulled from Charlotte County public school libraries for district review

School districts across the state are making big adjustments to comply with the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, which prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students.

In Charlotte County, seventy-eight book titles have been removed at least temporarily from the district while they’re being reviewed by a committee.

District spokesperson Claudette Smith said in most cases they’re being reviewed for “sexual content.”

One book — the district said it was the 1936 debut novel “We the Living” by Russian-born American writer Ayn Rand — has been permanently taken off shelves. The removal of books in the district has produced news headlines and frustration.

Frances Vitali of Punta Gorda showed up to the county’s school board meeting to voice her frustration with the removal of books that she believed would hurt LGBTQ students.

“What you are proposing in the name of education is not only censorship, but micro aggressions, micro assaults and discriminatory practices against the very students that we profess to educate with equity and equality,” Vitali said.

Before parents or concerned citizens like Vitali spoke, pro or con, about Charlotte County’s move to remove books, School Superintendent Mark Vianello said he needed to set the record straight.

“Recently, information has circulated misstating district training documents and inaccurately portrayed the actions of our school district, I would like to clarify and address a few very important points," Vianello said. "As your superintendent, I want to express my unwavering commitment to every student. I firmly believe that all means all."

Vianello’s comment about being inaccurately portrayed is a reference to a school district document obtained thru a public records request and shared with news media.

The document appeared to show that Vianello and school board attorney Michael McKinley directed district staff to remove all books containing LGBTQ+ characters and themes from school libraries. A district spokesperson said that the document wasn’t a direct quote from Vianello or McKinley but were someone’s notes -- taken by district staff during training about what could be allowed in school libraries.

Still, at the board meeting McKinley acknowledged he is advising the district to cautiously review books and materials based on required compliance with the new state law dubbed by some as “Don’t Say Gay." He is also apprising them of the severity of penalties for violating it.

“In light of the Florida Department of Education’s required 'Library Media and Instructional Materials Training' for media specialists, and other personnel involved in the selection and maintenance of school district library materials. We have advised the district to err on the side of caution,” said McKinley.

That stance led to a school board meeting full of people who were largely upset.

Michael Hirsch, identified as a Vietnam War veteran, called the district’s actions cowardly and fascist.

“If you continue to ban books, I'd like to hereby lodge my own personal request. You have in the Charlotte High School library, a book that tells the disgusting story of two, especially slutty teenage sisters who were so annoyed with their parents that they schemed to get dad drunk, then both have sex with him and get pregnant. That's a repulsive story to keep on the shelves within reach of our impressionable young children. Therefore, I demand you immediately remove all copies of this book, the King James version of the Holy Bible!”

There was passion on both sides — several speakers said the removal of content is critical to protecting parents’ rights to protect their children.

“Your job is to educate their children only. I do not give you my hard-earned tax monies to be getting in people's private lives. LGBTQ plus is a very small minority, and you can support them, but the rest of the children do not need to hear the disgusting, obscene pornography that is in some of the books that are being read,” Christine Carlomany of Gulf Cove said. “I believe you are pushing a woke agenda that none of your parents want. Please do your job only. Stay out of our children's pants.”

But Hal Trejo, who is transgender and shared with the board that they contemplated suicide as a Charlotte County student, said removing these books puts children in danger:

“It's been life saving for me to be able to read narratives and books and comments that I see myself in.”

Trejo asked for clear guidance on books that protect LGBTQ youth.

WGCU requested an interview with the superintendent and the board attorney to clarify the district’s policies but both declined.

