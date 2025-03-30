Empowering children and families: Coalition seeks to boost literacy rates, foster love for reading

In Palm Beach County, where nearly half of third graders didn’t read at grade level last year, a local organization is trying to close the reading gap.

The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County has long partnered with the school district, local volunteers and AmeriCorps — the domestic version of the PeaceCorps — to make change happen and ensure kids have the educational support they need.

The coalition not only offers individualized tutoring; its volunteers and members are mentors, too. It has more than 1,000 active volunteers plus 30 AmeriCorps members.

Hannah Halulko, an AmeriCorps member, goes to a Delray Beach school four days a week and does one-on-one sessions with three kids each day. The sessions are focused on reading together, she said.

"I read with the kids and then they read to me and then we discuss it," Halulko said. "It's just a time really to spark joy for them in reading."

Research shows a lack of literacy comprehension puts kids at risk of falling behind in every subject and increases the likelihood of dropping out of school.

Read more: A children's library at home, for free: Miami-Dade literacy program expands to 60,000 families

Every child has different needs. In a classroom with 20 or more students, it can be challenging for just one teacher to perfectly address individual student needs. The coalition gives educators additional support during reading time. It aims to reach all types of readers, not just young kids.

The coalition is currently present in 49 Palm Beach district schools. The district has about 180 schools.

Reaching readers beyond school

Halulko is also involved in a program helping families learn English together. She's not just tutoring, she said, she's building connections that "really empower the students" she works with.

One of the reasons students may fall behind in reading is because English isn't their first language, said coalition CEO Kristin Calder. " So they may still be trying to read in their own language while learning English at the same time" she said.

The Glades Family Education and Village Readers Family Education programs teach adults and children alongside each other. It has other adult learning programs, too.

"We have two family literacy programs and we call them that because it's really important to recognize that a parent is a child's first and most important teacher," said Calder. "Also, they are very instrumental and important in a child's education."

The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County’s services are free — and according to its annual report — served nearly 56,000 children, adults, and families last year.

Learn more about the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County here.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media