At education conference, DeSantis urges students and families to learn civics, history

At a conference for homeschoolers in Kissimmee on Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis encouraged families to learn civics and American history together.

The yearly Florida Parent Educators Association conference provides support, guidance and resources for parents and guardians who are homeschooling their children.

The governor's remarks come as Florida begins preparations for America's 250th birthday next year, and as the state's legislature considers billions in funding for civics education.

"We have an obligation that this education, whatever form it takes, from homeschooling to traditional public school, that we're doing what we need to do to prepare our students to be citizens of this republic, that they understand the core, foundational principles that the United States of America was founded upon. That they have an appreciation about how those principles are reflected in our founding documents, and how they've animated key portions in American history," said DeSantis.

Watch the governor speak to the homeschool conference here:

Governor DeSantis Speaks at the 2025 Florida Homeschool Convention https://t.co/uiBALXCH9P — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 23, 2025

DeSantis highlighted the $1.5 billion he has proposed go to the state's debate teams, and $10 million for the Civics Seal of Excellence which trains educators to teach civics. More than 20,000 Florida teachers have been endorsed to teach civics in this way.

He has also asked for $4 million for civics coaches, and $2.8 million for districts to offer teachers and staff civics-minded professional development.

The governor said this education isn't just for students to become better thinkers and participants in the democratic process, but if all Americans and Floridians had a good understanding of American history and civics, it could help heal political divisions and divides in our state and country today.

"If we have the same foundation and belief in the foundations of our country, it doesn't mean we're going to agree on what tax policy should be. It doesn't mean we're going to agree on every type of policy issue, but it means that we do have common currency and common values, and I think that's probably true for any country," said DeSantis.

Danielle Prieur / FPEA participants stand for a moment of silence and prayer at the start of the conference.

This call for unity is a timely one, as the Florida legislature has yet to agree on proposed tax reform, or the budget itself, this session.

The budget, which includes funding for Florida's K-12 schools, colleges, and universal voucher program, along with other educational expenses, must be signed by the governor by July 1.

Central Florida K-12 school districts sounded the alarm this week, about delays in their own budgeting, due to a delay in Florida's budget.

And over 20,000 college students at private schools including at several schools here in Central Florida, are waiting to see if their scholarships will be chopped from the budget.

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media