Florida Virtual School rolls out AI course to strengthen student math skills

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published September 3, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT
Miami Herald

More than 80 students from sixth to 11th grade were the first to participate in the online school's "AI in Math" enrichment program.

Florida Virtual School is using artificial intelligence to strengthen its students' math skills.

More than 80 students from sixth to eleventh grade were the first to participate in the online school's "AI in Math" enrichment program.

The online school says students were able to learn AI concepts and boost AI literacy by using algebra-based activities.

The 10-hour course was developed by the University of Florida and the education research group Concord Consortium. FLVS students currently taking Algebra 1 Segment 1 can sign up for the program and earn a certificate from UF.

READ MORE: AI in schools: Miami-Dade set to develop ethical guidelines for students, teachers

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

Education Florida Virtual SchoolMathStudents
Natalie La Roche Pietri
