Two more books are removed from Hillsborough County Schools

Hillsborough County has removed another pair of books from its school library shelves.

The school board voted unanimously to remove “Blankets” by Craig Thompson and “Identical” by Ellen Hopkins on Tuesday.

In Hillsborough Schools, 57 books have been removed, with over 500 more awaiting review.

Last year, the board voted 5-2 to keep the books, but after a challenge, the state recommended the district remove them.

"Blankets" is an autobiographical novel about Thompson’s coming-of-age story and crisis of faith. "Identical" is about twin girls coming to terms with their abusive father.

Chair Jessica Vaughn said the state is forcing the board’s hand to remove the books.

“If I vote to remove these books, it’s not because I believe it’s right but because I am under duress and facing explicit threats of legal actions, including possible arrest or removal from office,” Vaughn said during the meeting.

Vaughn eventually voted in favor of the removal, adding she only did so to keep her job.

Member Patricia Rendon also voted for the removal, saying the books should be removed, calling them pornographic.

“I personally read both of those books and on several occasions had to put (them) down because the sexually explicit nature was beyond even my content that I would even ever want to read,” Rendon said.

Vaughn said the book removal issue is still being challenged in court and unsuccessfully tried to table the vote.

In August, an Orlando-based federal judge decided the 2023 law prompting the book removal is unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza wrote the law “does not specify what level of detail ‘describes sexual conduct.’”

“Acting without legal clarity risks overstepping boundaries and undermining board governments and exposing the district to legal challenges,” Vaughn said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Of the 36 people who commented on the removal during Tuesday’s meeting, 21 were against removing the books, while 15 were in favor.

Vaughn encouraged concerned parents to voice their opinions to state education officials.

