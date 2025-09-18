Orange school leaders sound the alarm in Orlando, Washington as district faces funding shortfall

Orange County school leaders are making the case for more state funding for Florida's public schools, sounding the alarm Wednesday on the issue in both Orlando and the nation's capital.

The push comes amidst the district's drop in student enrollment and revenue, due in part to the state's voucher program, which allows public-school eligible students to use state funds to attend private institutions.

Orange County Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez asked for more funding for Florida's public schools at a conference Wednesday evening for school leaders and teachers in Orlando.

Vazquez said public schools already provide students and parents with instructional choice from special education, to AP classes, and award-winning sports programs, but they're losing money and students every year.

Her district has lost 7,000 students this year alone, double what was expected, and could lose an additional $25 million in revenue. Some students were lost to the voucher program.

"While we believe in school choice, we want you to fund it through other dollars. Don't keep taking away the dollars that we need to be able to provide choices and opportunities for our children," said Vazquez.

Danielle Prieur / School leaders and teachers at The Center for Outcomes Based Contracting Conference in Orlando.

In Washington, Orange County School Board member Stephanie Vanos also argued for funding Florida's public schools in front of a subcommittee hearing of the U.S. House.

She was invited to testify in front of the Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs subcommittee by U.S. Congressman Maxwell Frost, a Democrat who represents the district that includes Orange County Schools.

Vanos echoed the superintendent: Florida's public schools are all about choice. They provide a pathway to success for every learner from students who want to earn college credit through dual enrollment programs to newcomers who are learning English for the first time in English as a Second Language programs.

She said the difference is that public schools accept every student, for free. Private schools can turn students away for any reason, and aren't held accountable by the same national and statewide standardized tests.

Watch OCPS board member Stephanie Vanos testify in front of Congress:

"Unlike their private school counterparts, all students have access to a high quality education at OCPS, not just students who pass an entrance exam or are specially selected. This includes students with disabilities, students from all socioeconomic backgrounds, and English Language Learners," said Vanos.

Experts warn Florida's voucher program could lead to a crisis of chronic underfunding for Florida's public schools. Last year, vouchers cost the state almost $4 billion dollars, but Governor Ron DeSantis and other advocates of the program credit school choice with improved student outcomes in the state including graduation rates.

Earlier this month, when Florida received a number one ranking from the conservative Heritage Foundation in its yearly report card of education freedom, DeSantis said the state is committed to ensuring parents have the power to make the education decisions that are best for their child. "Florida offers a robust array of educational choices, which has solidified our state as a national leader in education freedom, parental power, and overall K-12 education."

In Florida, more students now attend a school choice program than their neighborhood public school, according to Step Up for Students, the nonprofit that distributes most school choice scholarships. More than 500,000 students were on vouchers last school year alone. Florida also leads in homeschool students: 155,000 students are homeschooled in the state.

In July, using Florida as a model, Congress passed a national school voucher program, which will help all but the wealthiest families pay for private school.

