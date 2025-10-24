Sarasota withdraws a controversial plan to move Suncoast Poly

A controversial plan is now off the table that would have moved one of Sarasota's top high schools, Suncoast Polytech, to struggling Brookside Middle School, Sarasota school district officials said Thursday.

A community meeting to unveil the idea, which aimed to protect Brookside Middle from a possible charter school takeover due to its low enrollment, drew hundreds of students and parents on Monday.

The district said it was listening to that anger, in a letter to families, and decided to withdraw the proposal.

"I appreciate the thoughtful input many of you have shared throughout this process. Your feedback continues to shape our decisions," wrote Superintendent Terry Connor.

"After weighing the impact on students and families, we have decided to remove the proposal to relocate SPHS to the Brookside campus from further consideration. We recognize that SPHS’s smaller, close-knit environment is central to its identity and success."

"Suncoast Polytechnical High School will remain next to Suncoast Technical College, preserving the collaboration and shared resources that define its career-focused programs," Connor said.

Instead, the district will look for ways to improve Brookside Middle School's enrollment.

One idea is to make it a center for learning in artificial intelligence, computers, gaming, and cybersecurity, "developed in partnership with local universities," Connor said.

It's all in a bid to prevent an outside charter school from moving in, since Brookside is under-enrolled.

"This proposal may include a new, dedicated magnet program for grades 6–8, to be located on the Brookside campus and rebranded as Gulf Coast Academy of Innovation & Technology," said Connor.

"The remaining space at Brookside would be used for district administrative purposes and programmatic supports that directly benefit schools and expand access to innovative learning opportunities for students across the county," he said.

Suncoast Poly is the No. 2-ranked high school in Sarasota County and shares a campus with Suncoast Technical College.