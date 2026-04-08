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Forest Service officials warn Floridians not to 'underestimate wildfire season'

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Speaking during a press conference in Dover, Florida, on Apr. 7, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said "conditions are very ripe to have a very active fire season."
Screenshot of Florida Channel
Speaking during a press conference in Dover, Florida, on Apr. 7, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said "conditions are very ripe to have a very active fire season."

Despite recent rain, officials say historic cold fronts through the winter, now coupled with an extreme drought, are increasing the risk of wildfires to Floridians.

Despite recent downpours across the greater Tampa Bay region, Florida Forest Service officials put residents on notice about high risk for wildfires.

Since Jan. 1, the Florida Forest Service has already fought about 1,500 fires. That's about half the number of fires the division sees in a typical 12-month period, according to service officials.

Speaking at a press conference near Lakeland on Apr. 7, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said there are a couple of reasons for that.

"With the extraordinary drought... then you add the extraordinary freeze on top of it, everything was brown, very little moisture, and within a day or two, that what moisture we've gotten here today will be gone," he said. "And so it is very important to not underestimate Florida wildfire season."

On Tuesday, Florida Forest Service officials recommend that residents create a defensible space around their homes by clearing out dry and dead vegetation.

It's also important to fully extinguish any controlled fires, like barbecues and bonfires, and report uncontrolled fires as soon as possible, officials said.

"We need people to be very careful of that normal fire you would have in your backyard, the little bonfire, the brush burning. We need those thoroughly put out before you go to bed," Simpson said.

Peak wildfire season in Florida lasts through June.
Tags
Environment wildfire riskWildfiresFlorida Forest Service
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
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