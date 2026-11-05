© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Sarasota County follows a record sea turtle nesting season with another good year

WUSF | By Emma Brisk
Published November 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
A very small sea turtle lays head up on some sand facing the water, which appears blurred in the foreground and background.
Hayley Rutger
/
Mote Marine Laboratory
This sea turtle hatchling was headed for the ocean in Sarasota last nesting season on Aug. 22, 2025, which saw record-breaking numbers for both beaches.

Sarasota County beaches saw large hatchling numbers during the 2026 sea turtle nesting season, but experts note residents could do more to prevent disorientations.

Mote Marine Laboratory recorded nearly five thousand sea turtle nests along Sarasota County's beaches during the 2026 nesting season.

The Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program documented 4,928 nests along 35 miles of coastline from Longboat Key to Venice.

That includes more than 4,700 loggerhead nests and 196 green sea turtle nests.

Kathryn Gentile is the Public Relations Coordinator at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

She said this year's numbers were good — but not as good as last year's unprecedented results.

ALSO READ: The number of sea turtle hatchlings on Anna Maria Island drop following Isaias

"We had 5,735 nests [last year] and that was a surprise to us all — it absolutely was historic, and it broke many of our records," Gentile said. "This year we have 4,928, which is still extremely high."

One figure researchers noted this year was 253 sea turtle disorientations.

Disorientations happen when artificial lights lead nesting turtles or hatchlings away from the ocean. Turtles can become exhausted, dehydrated or die as a result.

Gentile said residents and visitors can help by reducing beachfront lighting, removing beach furniture at night and keeping nesting areas clear.

"We want to prevent sea turtles from running into obstacles, because hatchlings only have so much energy to get from the nest to the water," Gentile said.

Two staff members from Mote's Sea Turtle Conservation & Research team monitor sea turtle nests on Casey Key beach. They both have blonde hair tied up, with blue shirts on, and backpacks, walking away from the camera along the shoreline.
Bekah Horsley
/
Mote Marine Laboratory
Mote's Sea Turtle Conservation & Research's Senior Biologist & Conservation Manager Melissa Bernhard and Intern Amanda Haywald monitoring sea turtle nests on Casey Key beach on Friday, May 21, 2021.

This year marks the program's 44th year monitoring sea turtle nesting activity.

Its staff, interns and more than 300 volunteers conduct daily beach surveys throughout the nesting season, collecting data that helps scientists understand sea turtle populations and reproductive success.

Gentile said that information also helps guide conservation efforts to protect these threatened and endangered animals.

"We're able to continue seeing like either growth or declines," Gentile said. "The last few years have been some of our highest that we've ever had."
Tags
Environment Sea TurtlesSea Turtle NestingMote Marine LaboratoryMote Marine AquariumLoggerhead Sea TurtlesSea Turtle ConservancySea Turtle Season
Emma Brisk
Emma Brisk is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Emma Brisk
Related Stories
  1. A storm-free season brings record-high turtle nesting for the Tampa Bay area
  2. Sea turtle hatchlings are navigating the Tampa Bay area's hurricane-damaged beaches
  3. First sea turtle nest of the season found on Venice Beach
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now