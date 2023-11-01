Open enrollment for marketplace insurance begins. Here's how you can get help

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, Floridians can enroll in health insurance plans through the federal marketplace.

The navigators who help people pick plans expect record enrollment.

Last year, Florida led the nation in the number of Obamacare enrollees through the marketplace. More than 3.2 million Florida residents signed up for plans at healthcare.gov.



That number is expected to be even larger this year as some Floridians dropped from Medicaid plans they qualified for during the pandemic.

"We could see a pretty significant increase in our enrollment numbers this year, based on some of that, because I think the Medicaid program probably captured a lot of people during the pandemic that maybe never have used some of the public coverage options," said Jodi Ray, the director of Florida Covering Kids & Families.

She encourages people to reach out for their help to navigate the wide array of plans.

"We have sometimes upwards of 150 plans in the Tampa Bay area. That's a lot of information for an individual to process," Ray said.

Open enrollment ends Dec. 15, 2023 for those who want to start their new insurance Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 16, 2024 for those who want coverage starting in February.

You can get connected with a navigator near you at coveringflorida.org, or by calling 1-877-813-9115.

