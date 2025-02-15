© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
By the numbers: Florida Medicaid enrollment in January 2025

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published February 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

Enrollment decreased slightly according to newly released totals. Here are monthly enrollment totals over the past year.

Enrollment decreased slightly in January in Florida’s Medicaid program, according to newly released totals from the Florida Department of Health. Here are monthly enrollment totals over the past year:

  • February 2024: 4,806,358
  • March 2024: 4,675,493
  • April 2024: 4,459,353
  • May 2024: 4,423,280
  • June 2024: 4,363,948
  • July 2024: 4,363,848
  • August 2024: 4,372,488
  • September 2024: 4,341,970
  • October 2024: 4,307,965
  • November 2024: 4,351,012
  • December 2024: 4,223,894
  • January 2025: 4,213,073

