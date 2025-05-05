© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Senate OKs mental health bill despite outrage over House removal of Rouson center at USF

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published May 5, 2025 at 12:17 PM EDT
State Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, implored senators to pass the mental health bill despite the House amendment that removed funding the substance abuse center at USF.
Florida Senate
Going along with changes made by the House, the state Senate voted 34-3 on Friday to pass a measure that backs a series of recommendations from Florida’s Commission on Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder.

The House unanimously approved the measure (SB 1620) Tuesday, meaning it is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Friday’s vote came two days after senators angrily objected to the House removing part of the bill that would have created a Sen. Darryl E. Rouson Center for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Research at the University of South Florida's Louis de la Parte Florida Mental Health Institute.

Rouson, a legislator since 2008 who overcame a past that included being homeless and a drug addict, on Friday implored senators to pass the bill despite the House change.

“I think the work of the commission is more important at this time,” Rouson, a St. Petersburg Democrat who sponsored the bill, said.

House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, responded Wednesday to the Senate criticism by calling the bill a “backdoor” effort to essentially fund the new center, which wasn’t part of the commission’s recommendations.

The outrage over the amendment, sponsored by Rep. Cristine Hunschofsky, D-Parkland, came from both sides of aisle, including from Republicans DeSantis and state Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Health News Florida 2025 Florida LegislatureMental HealthDarryl RousonUSFUniversity of South FloridaHealth News Florida
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
