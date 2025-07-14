© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida committee pushing for Medicaid expansion raises $1.6 million over three months

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published July 14, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT
Florida Decides Healthcare

Contributions during the quarter included $715,000 from the California-based Tides Foundation and $400,000 from the Florida Policy Institute, a state Division of Elections report shows.

A political committee seeking to pass a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid coverage raised nearly $1.65 million from April 1 through June 30, by far the most money it has collected since being formed in 2018.

The Florida Decides Healthcare Committee pulled in $1,648,368 during the quarter, according to a newly filed report at the state Division of Elections. It also spent $1,628,241 during the quarter as it seeks to collect enough petition signatures to get on the November 2026 ballot.

Contributions during the period included $715,000 from the California-based Tides Foundation and $400,000 from the Orlando-based Florida Policy Institute, the report shows.

The proposed constitutional amendment, in part, would require the state to “provide Medicaid coverage to individuals over age 18 and under age 65 whose incomes are at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level and meet other nonfinancial eligibility requirements.”

As of Friday afternoon, the committee had submitted 62,650 valid petition signatures to the state. It would need to submit at least 880,062 signatures to get on the ballot.
News Service of Florida
