Sleep struggles? Yoga may be the natural solution, study finds

Americans are on a perpetual quest to find a cure for insomnia that doesn’t involve a pharmaceutical solution.

Now, researchers are pointing to an unlikely sleep aid: yoga.

The mind-body practice of yoga is thought to have originated in India some 2,000 years ago and is a key part of Buddhist and Hindu tradition. Today, it’s a common, secular means of exercise and stress reduction.

Chinese scientists recently analyzed results from 22 studies involving more than 1,300 people and found that yoga, the Chinese martial art tai chi, walking and jogging were the most beneficial activities to improve sleep duration.

Yoga, however, stands apart.

Researchers say yoga adds 110 minutes of sleep per night compared with lifestyle advice or stretching. Jogging and walking were good at reducing grogginess during the day for those who perhaps didn’t get enough sleep the night before.

Estimates on the number of Americans experiencing insomnia vary widely, with one estimate as high as 22%. Doctors have long advised exercise as the best alternative to sleep medications that can create dependency problems.

The study also showed that yoga participants fell asleep about half an hour faster and didn’t wake up as frequently during the night.

Tai chi, a slow-movement activity that focuses on breathing and mindfulness, added about 52 minutes of sleep.

Lost sleep can diminish work performance and affect relationships. It also carries staggering implications for good health, increasing risk for depression, cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

So, next time you’re feeling like you can’t follow asleep, you might want to try a yoga mat instead of the melatonin.