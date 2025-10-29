Lee Health is part of new Golisano Children's Alliance, formed with $253 million gift

A commitment of $253 million has been given by philanthropist Tom Golisano to six children's hospitals around the country.

They will join Lee Health's Golisano Children's Hospital and three others to form the Golisano Children's Alliance, representing 10 children's hospitals across the eastern United States.

Golisano, a Naples resident, made the gift known Tuesday at a video announcement from Rochester, New York.

Lee Health's Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers was constructed following Golisano's $20 million donation in 2012. In 2024, he gave the 135-bed facility an additional $10 million unrestricted gift.

The new alliance is to encourage collaboration and expand accessibility to pediatric care. Its first symposium will be held in May 2026.

"These hospitals will continue to operate independently, but now through collaboration, shared learning and a connected name will have the opportunity to share research, training and best practices and advocate together for stronger pediatric health care across the country," Golisano said in making the announcement.

"The goal is to build a nationally recognized network of children's hospitals that exemplifies excellence, dignity and innovation in pediatric health care," he said.

"This alliance will be an incredible ability to share information, best practices and advance the care of children's health throughout the country," said Lee Health CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci. "We are so proud to be part of this alliance."

The announcement brings the total of Golisano's philanthropy to more than $1 billion.

In 1971, Golisano founded Paychex, a company that provides human resources, payroll, and benefits outsourcing solutions for businesses.

Golisano Children's Alliance hospitals and the amounts awarded are:

Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Hartford, $50 million

Penn State Health Children's Hospital, Hershey, $50 million

University of Kentucky Children's Hospital, Lexington, $50 million

University of Maryland Children's Hospital, Baltimore, $50 million

University of Vermont Children's Hospital, Burlington, $25 million

West Virginia University Medicine Children's Hospital, Morgantown, $28 million

In addition to Lee Health's Golisano Children's Hospital, they join these New York hospitals in the alliance:

Golisano Children's Hospital at University of Rochester Medical Center

Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse

John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, Buffalo



