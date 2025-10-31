BayCare launches a new program to spot high-risk cancer earlier

Genetics can play a key role in determining if an individual will be diagnosed with cancer. However, some people choose not to get screenings until they reach a certain age, or if they experience symptoms.

BayCare Health System has launched the High Risk Cancer Program as an outreach to encourage predisposed individuals to get tested earlier. The initiative, which began a few weeks ago, has already been a catalyst for screenings.

The process starts with a free five-minute survey created by software company CancerIQ.

This asks patients about their family history, lifestyle habits and overall health (including environmental factors). The platform will immediately review the responses and determine if an individual has a higher risk of getting a specific kind of cancer.

The survey assesses multiple cancers including colorectal, breast, endometrial, gastric, lung, ovarian, kidney, prostate and pancreatic.

If a person is determined to have a greater risk of cancer, they will have the option to receive genetic testing from BayCare staff. Erika Oschmann, the advanced practice registered nurse who is overseeing the program, began to work with participants Tuesday.

Dr. Peter Blumencranz, medical director of the BayCare Cancer Institute, spoke about breast cancer diagnoses to exemplify the need for the program.

The Gail Model, a frequently-used risk assessment tool for breast cancer, was designed for women who are 35 or older.

“The fact is if you have a mutation and don’t know it, you can get breast cancer even in your early 20s,” he explained. “So, you’re missing the boat here.”

Better chances of survival possible

People who have a higher risk often get aggressive tumors, Blumencranz added. Additionally, individuals are getting cancer at younger ages now.

He believes the program can have a positive impact on population health.

Blumencranz said that the goal is to hopefully detect cancer in earlier stages. This will give individuals a higher chance of survival and can reduce the amount of treatments that they will need.

He added that such a program is essential because primary care doctors are often overworked and do not have the time to proactively test high risk patients.

“It’s not stressed in medical school often – this kind of genetic predisposition,” Blumencranz said. “They’re treating disease and not thinking about prevention or this kind of population health issue.”

Blumencranz and his team plan to place survey QR codes at BayCare Medical Group offices so that patients can scan it while they’re waiting for their appointments.

If a patient is determined to be of high risk, Oschmann and her staff can collaborate with the BayCare primary care doctor and report the results back to them.

Expanding to more hospitals

The initiative is currently based at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. Blumencranz said that more locations will be added, including Tampa’s St. Joseph’s Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.

Creating a high risk cancer program has been in the works for multiple years, he explained. Blumencranz had explored CancerIQ before the Covid-19 pandemic.

BayCare CEO Stephanie Conners, who began her tenure in 2022, supported the project and authorized Blumencranz and his team to partner with the software company.

Blumencranz stressed that while the program was designed to help high risk patients, it is not a substitute for regular screenings and tests that individuals get every so often such as colonoscopies and mammograms.

People can still be diagnosed with cancer at an average risk level, he explained.