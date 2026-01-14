Can texting a therapist help with depression? A new study says yes

You likely have experience with text-to-talk, a technology that converts texts into audio to make content accessible for people with disabilities.

How about text-to-therapy?

A JAMA Network study shows it might be just as helpful for those battling depression. In fact, the convenience of text therapy, which allows users to respond and interact with their therapist throughout the day, is shown to be just as effective as video-based therapy.

Text-based therapy has grown increasingly more popular. Platforms like BetterHelp and Talkspace pair users with licensed therapists for live chat and texting sessions. It allows for a stream of reframing and support over the course of a day, rather than a timed video or in-person session once a week.

In this study, researchers looked at 850 adults with mild to moderate depression. Each participant was assigned randomly to a weekly video therapy session or an unlimited, as-needed messaging with a therapist. After 12 weeks, the researchers found the impact of text-based therapy was similar to that of video therapy on depression symptoms.

Now, that’s not to say that if you or a loved one has suicidal thoughts or psychosis that text therapy is best. The study purposefully excluded those individuals from participating.

Text therapy also had a higher retention of patients than video-based therapy. Conversely, video sessions built a stronger bond between patient and therapist. The face-to-face time, albeit through a screen, was conducive to compassion, warmth and emotional empathy.

Regardless if it’s in-person, video-based or text therapy, a person's mental health deserves the support that works best … even if that might include an emoji option.

