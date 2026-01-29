How cherries, kiwis and grapes may help you sleep better

If you’ve tried every trick in the book to fall asleep – counting sheep, cutting caffeine and a packet of sleepytime tea – it might be time to turn to something sweeter.

Research suggests fruits like cherries, kiwis and grapes are bursting with natural hormones and antioxidants that can help your body relax. They’re rich in melatonin, the hormone that regulates your circadian rhythms and tells your body when to start winding down.

Though small in size, the tart cherry packs a punch of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps your body produce two hormones that prepare you for a night of easy sleep: serotonin and melatonin.

And kiwis? This fuzzy fruit is more than your average vitamin C booster. Studies find eating a kiwi before bed can help you fall asleep faster and more soundly. The antioxidants and serotonin in kiwis support your body’s ability to relax and remain asleep through the night.

Grapes also contain melatonin. Dietitians recommend whole grapes rather than juice or raisins, though, since processing strips away their nutritional benefits. Grapes are also fairly low in calories, meaning your late-night snack comes with none of the guilt and all of the benefits.

Sleep experts say these foods are especially helpful as the days get shorter and we’re exposed to less sunlight, causing our melatonin production to dip. Pairing a fruity evening snack with good bedtime habits, like dimming lights and staying off electronics at night, can make all the difference.

So next time you’re tossing and turning, skip the supplements and reach for nature’s dessert. A handful of cherries, a sliced kiwi or a few grapes might be the sweetest way to even sweeter dreams.