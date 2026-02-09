Report: State opioid council wasn't told settlement money was spent on anti-pot ads

A statewide advisory board was not told that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office directed over $4 million in opioid settlement money to a media campaign opposing a 2024 marijuana legalization ballot initiative, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Members of the Statewide Council on Opioid Abatement said they have raised questions about the spending for more than a year but have received no answers, according to the Sentinel report.

ALSO READ:. Andrade stands firm in Hope Florida fraud allegations against AG Uthmeier

The ads, ordered by the Department of Children and Families, coincided with other state-funded anti-marijuana campaigns, and the state spent over $35 million in total to oppose what was known as Amendment 3.

The spending controversy overlaps with a separate, ongoing investigation into the Hope Florida Foundation, a nonprofit tied to first lady Casey DeSantis. That has drawn legislative scrutiny and a grand jury probe.

Click here to read the entire story by the Orlando Sentinel.