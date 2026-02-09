© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Report: State opioid council wasn't told settlement money was spent on anti-pot ads

WUSF
Published February 9, 2026 at 10:46 PM EST
istockphoto.com
/
istockphoto.com

Members of the Statewide Council on Opioid Abatement said they have raised questions about the spending for more than a year but have received no answers, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

A statewide advisory board was not told that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office directed over $4 million in opioid settlement money to a media campaign opposing a 2024 marijuana legalization ballot initiative, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Members of the Statewide Council on Opioid Abatement said they have raised questions about the spending for more than a year but have received no answers, according to the Sentinel report.

ALSO READ:. Andrade stands firm in Hope Florida fraud allegations against AG Uthmeier

The ads, ordered by the Department of Children and Families, coincided with other state-funded anti-marijuana campaigns, and the state spent over $35 million in total to oppose what was known as Amendment 3.

The spending controversy overlaps with a separate, ongoing investigation into the Hope Florida Foundation, a nonprofit tied to first lady Casey DeSantis. That has drawn legislative scrutiny and a grand jury probe.

Click here to read the entire story by the Orlando Sentinel.
Tags
Health News Florida Opioidsopioid settlement fundsRecreational MarijuanaDCFRon DeSantis
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now