Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

Higher health insurance premiums spark interest in religious cost-share ministries

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
A Black woman medical provider wearing a surgeon mask and white labcoat measures a pregnant Black patient’s abdomen during a prenatal visit. They are in a clinic setting. Illustrates a midwife or obgyn office setting
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
A medical provider measures a pregnant patient’s abdomen during a prenatal visit. Some religious health cost-sharing ministries may decline to cover certain pregnancy-related care, according to health policy researchers.

Enrollment in health care sharing ministries is on the rise in Florida, but research shows they have fewer consumer protections.

Enrollment in religious, cost-share ministries is on the rise.

The groups, which are typically backed by small Mennonite churches, pool their money to cover medical costs for members.

Joann Volk, a research professor who studies the health care insurance market at Georgetown University, said the alternative plans tend to be popular among patients seeking a more affordable option than health insurance.

With Floridians facing higher premiums and dropped coverage for Obamacare plans, due to uncertainty around the Affordable Care Act marketplace, Volk said cost-sharing plans could become more popular — but with consequences.

Research from the Commonwealth Fund shows religious, cost-sharing plans have fewer consumer protections because they are largely unregulated and do not guarantee payment of claims.

"They're very different in that they're not even insurance. There's no guarantee that anyone's claims will ever be paid," she said.

She said there have been cases, like maternal care for a pregnancy out of wedlock or an abortion for a non-viable pregnancy, where claims are denied by religious cost shares because the care is against the group's religious views.

And research shows there are other major shortfalls.

For example, the ministries don't have to prove they are financially solvent and they are not required to cover essential benefits.

Florida lawmakers tried this year to make it legal for insurance agents to sell the cost-sharing plans while remaining exempt from the state insurance code, but the bill stalled in the House. The legislative session is scheduled to end today.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. Here’s how you can share your story with her.
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
