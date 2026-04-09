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New Lee Health residency looks to help OB-GYN shortage in Southwest Florida

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published April 9, 2026 at 12:48 PM EDT
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects a nationwide shortage of 5,000 OB-GYNs by 2030.

There's a national shortage of specialists in obstetrics. A new program has been developed at Lee Health to help.

In 2023, the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform reported that 91percent of rural hospitals in Florida have no obstetric services. That's the highest percentage in the country.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects a nationwide shortage of 5,000 OB-GYNs by 2030.

But Lee Health is doing something to help. The first class of OB-GYN residents at the hospital will officially begin training July 1.

"This marks the first OB-GYN residency training program in Southwest Florida, so it's kind of a big landmark in terms of graduate medical education training in this region," said Dr. Jeff Smith, the associate program director for training program.

The program, which is run in conjunction with Florida State University, aims to repopulate the OB-GYNs in the region, starting with the six in this cohort.

"One of our goals, besides training compassionate, evidence-based, patient-centered practicing OB-GYNs is that they will stick around after they've completed and graduated their training," Smith said.

Fifty-seven additional residents will be training in other specialties. Marisa Luz will begin her training as a family medicine doctor at Lee Health in July. She grew up in Cape Coral and has always wanted to return to the area to practice medicine.

"I think there's a deeper level of connection there. They're not just patients passing through to me,” Luz said. “I'm caring for people in my own community, people whose lives and experiences I understand on a more personal level. For me, that creates a stronger sense of responsibility and accountability, and it just makes me want to be more intentional with how I show up for my patients."

The family medicine residency training lasts three years and the OB-GYN residency requires four years.

Copyright 2026 WGCU
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Health News Florida Lee HealthOB-GYNsobstetricianmedical schoolsmedical residency
Cary Barbor
Cary Barbor is the local host of All Things Considered and a reporter for WGCU. She was a producer for Martha Stewart Radio on Sirius XM, where she hosted a live interview show with authors of new books called Books and Authors. She was a producer for The Leonard Lopate Show, a live, daily show that covered arts, culture, politics, and food on New York City’s public radio station WNYC. She also worked as a producer on Studio 360, a weekly culture magazine; and The Sunday Long Read, a show that features in-depth conversations with journalists and other writers. She has filed stories for The Pulse and Here & Now. In addition to radio, she has a career writing for magazines, including Salon, Teen Vogue, New York, Health, and More. She has published short stories and personal essays and is always working on a novel. She was a Knight Journalism Fellow, where she studied health reporting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and followed epidemiologists around Kenya and Alaska. She has a B.A. in English from Lafayette College and an M.A. in Literature from the University of Massachusetts.
See stories by Cary Barbor
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