Florida adds one measles case – a second one tied to a Palm Beach County school

A second measles case was reported at a Palm Beach County high school, the only new infection in Florida’s latest weekly reporting period.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida is up to 150 cases this year as of the week ending May 2. The one-case jump is reflective of a continuing slowdown in infections after outbreaks earlier this year.

In a message to families, Wellington High School principal Cara Gorham confirmed a second infected person who lives in the same home as the first case reported April 22.

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Gorham said neither individual was on campus while contagious, and officials reported no known exposure to students or staff at the school.

“In accordance with privacy laws, we are not permitted to share any additional information about the specifics of this case,” Gorhan said.

The May 2 tally follows a week in which Florida recorded four new cases, including one in Hillsborough County and two in Broward County.

Collier County, which experienced a large outbreak this year linked to Ave Maria University, has now gone three weeks without a new case and remains at 107 total infections.

The outbreak at the Catholic university in late January and early February infected at least 62 people, according to health officials.

Before this year, Florida had reported a total of 89 measles cases since the disease was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000.

As of Thursday, 1,842 confirmed measles cases were reported in the United States this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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On April 27, South Carolina health officials declared an end to the largest measles outbreak in the U.S. since 1991. The state marked 42 days with no new cases after 997 people were infected going back to October.

The resurgence comes as vaccination rates have been falling across the country.

According to the CDC, the most effective protection against measles is the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

Information from WGCU's Cary Barbor was used in this report.