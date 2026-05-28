Orange, Palm Beach counties each report a measles case, raising Florida tally to 154

Orange and Palm Beach counties each reported a new measles case during the week ending May 23, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

Orange has recorded three cases over the past two weeks. The latest patient was age 25 to 29.

Palm Beach has had three cases since April 18. Two previous cases were tied to a high school and the same residence. The latest patient was age 45 to 49.

The state has had 154 cases in 15 counties this year, nearly twice the total reported in the last 25 years, according to the health department.

ALSO READ: Orange County reports 2 measles patients, raising state total to 152

The state remains fourth overall for 2026 measles infections, behind South Carolina, Utah and Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

While cases boomed in Florida for the first two months of the year, reports of measles slowed down to a halt by the start of May. However, the CDC has warned state and local health departments that more cases can be expected in the summer travel season.

Most of the Florida cases, 107, were reported out of Collier County. A large portion were diagnosed in January and February at Ave Maria University.

ALSO READ: Florida adds one measles case – a second one tied to a Palm Beach County school

Measles is highly contagious and spread through the air, according to the CDC. The disease is especially dangerous for children younger than 5. It was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000.

Measles symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes and fatigue. Measles is often characterized by a spotted rash that appears three to five days after the initial symptoms, according to the health department.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is with the MMR vaccine.