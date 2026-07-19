Florida among 27 states in shredded iceberg lettuce recall; product linked to cyclosporiasis; Walmart brand on list

Taylor Farms de Mexico of Guanajuato, Mexico, is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market including some Marketside-brand products available at Walmart:

12-oz and 24-oz Iceberg Salad with Best if Used By dates 7/18/2026 to 8/3/2026

8-oz and 16-oz Shredded Lettuce with Best if Used By dates July 18th to Aug 3rd 2026

A complete list of affected products distributed to Taylor Fresh Foods food service customers including lot codes, use-by dates, and instructions for returning or disposing of the affected product is available on the company's recall notice.

A sample of shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico has tested positive for Cyclospora. This sample was collected during targeted import surveillance as a result of this outbreak investigation. Taylor Farms has confirmed that this positive product is not part of their current recall. They are currently working to identify whether any part of this implicated lot is available in commerce or in consumers homes. The positive lot is currently detained and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

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Consumers who have purchased the recalled iceberg lettuce should discard it immediately and not consume it. Full refunds are also available at the location of purchase.

Consumers experiencing health issues should contact their physician. Consumers with any questions may contact our customer care team at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

This action was prompted by the multistate Cyclospora outbreak https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-5-state-outbreakcyclospora-illnesses-iceberg-lettuce-july-2026. We are actively removing the implicated products.

The company has stopped receiving product from the implicated lot, suspended distribution of the iceberg lettuce from Central Mexico, notified our customers, and we are continuing to work with the FDA, CDC, and state authorities.

The shredded iceberg product was distributed June 29 thru July 16 in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.

A complete list of affected products, lot codes, use-by dates and instructions for returning or disposing of them is available here:

Brand

Segment

Description

Best if Used By

CV

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

50/50 NOCLR 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/1/2026

CV

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/2/2026

CV

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 WITH SEP

BAGGIES 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/1/2026

CV

Food Service

LETTUCE CHOP 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/1/2026

CV

Food Service

LETTUCE SALAD MIX

4/5#

7/17/2026- 7/25/2026

CV

Food Service

LETTUCE SALAD

WITH SEP BAG 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/1/2026

CV

Food Service

LETTUCE SHRED 1/4"

4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/2/2026

JB

Food Service

1/8" SHRED

LETTUCE 4/5#

7/16/2026- 7/30/2026

MARK

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 4/5#

7/21/2026- 7/29/2026

MARK

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 WITH SEP

BAGGIES 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/1/2026

MARK

Food Service

LETTUCE CHOP 4/5#

7/18/2026- 7/30/2026

MARK

Food Service

LETTUCE SALAD MIX

4/5#

7/21/2026- 7/29/2026

MARK

Food Service

LETTUCE SALAD

WITH SEP BAG 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/1/2026

MARK

Food Service

LETTUCE SHRED 1/4"

4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/1/2026

MARK

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

50/50 NOCLR 4/5#

7/16/2026- 7/29/2026

MARK

Food Service

LETTUCE SHRED 3/8"

4/5#

7/21/2026, 7/28/2026

MARKETSIDE

Retail

Iceberg Salad

12 oz, 24 oz

7/18/2026 to 8/3/2026

MARKETSIDE

Retail

Shredded Lettuce

8 oz, 16 oz

July 18th to Aug 3rd 2026

PK

Food Service

LETTUCE SHRED 1/8"

4/5#

7/16/2026, 7/20/2026,

7/25/2026, 7/28/2026,

7/30/2026

PK

Food Service

LETTUCE SALAD

W/BAG 4/5#

7/18/2026- 8/1/2026

SUB

Food Service

SHRED LETTUCE 1/4"

4/5#

7/16/2026- 7/31/2026

SY

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

50/50 NOCLR 4/5#

7/18/2026, 7/21/2026,

7/29/2026, 8/1/2026

SY

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/3/2026

SY

Food Service

LETTUCE CHOP 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/3/2026

SY

Food Service

LETTUCE SALAD MIX

4/5#

7/21/2026- 8/3/2026

SY

Food Service

LETTUCE SALAD

WITH SEP BAG 4/5#

7/16/2026 -8/3/2026

SY

Food Service

LETTUCE SHRED 1/8"

4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/3/2026

SY

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

70/30 NOCOLR 4/5#

7/16/2026- 7/30/2026

TF

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/3/2026

TF

Food Service

LETTUCE CHOP 4/5#

7/16/2026- 7/31/2026

TF

Food Service

LETTUCE SALAD MIX

4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/1/2026

TF

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

50/50 NOCLR 4/5#

7/19/2026- 8/3/2026

TF

Food Service

LETTUCE SALAD

W/BAG 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/1/2026

TF

Food Service

BLEND LETT/ROM

70/30 NOCOLR 4/5#

7/16/2026- 8/3/2026

TF

Food Service

LETTUCE CHOP 1X1"

4/4#

7/16/2026- 8/3/2026



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