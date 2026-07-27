North Collier Fire Rescue introduces first-of-its-kind mobile integrated healthcare unit

The North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District put a new mobile integrated healthcare unit into service on July 20. Designated as MH-45, the vehicle will provide an additional level of care for patients with certain non-emergent medical needs while preserving frontline emergency resources for the most critical calls.

The program, branded "We Care," was developed through coordinated efforts by North Collier Fire Rescue, the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Collier County and the program's medical directors.

The involvement of North Collier Fire Rescue's medical directors was critical in establishing patient-selection criteria, treatment protocols, quality-assurance measures and procedures to immediately increase the response rate when a patient's condition requires additional emergency resources.

"Launching MH-45 is about delivering the right care, with the right resource, at the right time," said North Collier Fire Chief Eloy Ricardo. "A tremendous amount of work occurred behind the scenes with our partners to ensure this program was designed safely, responsibly and around the needs of our patients. This unit adds another level of service while helping keep our traditional rescue units available for the most serious and time-sensitive emergencies."

North Collier Fire & Rescue / The van is capable of providing treatment and transportation to patients with both non-urgent and complex medical situations.

Residents won't need to determine which emergency unit they require and should not delay calling 911 because they are uncertain if their situation qualifies for the MH-45.

Emergency dispatch personnel will use the protocols developed by North Collier Fire Rescue, Collier County and the medical directors to determine the most appropriate resource to send.

"The public does not need to learn a new number, request the MIH unit or decide whether an emergency is considered low acuity," said Deputy Chief Jorge Aguilera, who oversees North Collier Fire Rescue's EMS operations. "We have completed that work behind the scenes. Residents should continue to call 911, and the emergency communications professionals will use the information provided to send the appropriate response."

In the event that MH-45 is not available, the closest available emergency resource will be dispatched.

"Every patient will continue to receive the level of care their condition requires," Aguilera said. "MH-45 gives our clinicians more flexibility to carefully evaluate patients, provide treatment when appropriate and determine the best next step. If a patient's condition changes or requires a higher level of care, the crew can immediately upgrade the response."

While MH-45 is primarily designated for low-acuity, non-emergent medical situations, the vehicle is equipped and licensed to provide both advanced and basic life support transportation.

"This is more than a new vehicle," Ricardo said. "It is the result of multiple agencies and medical professionals working together to develop a smarter and more patient-centered approach to emergency medical care. The words on the side of the vehicle say exactly what this program represents: 'We Care.' "

North Collier Fire Rescue currently has one mobile unit in service and will continually evaluate the MH-45 program to determine if additional units are needed.

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