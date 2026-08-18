Democrat Kimberly Overman wins primary, setting up face-off against U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis

Kimberly Overman will be the Democrat facing off against longtime U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis for his District 12 seat this fall.

No-party candidate Branden Scrivener, who had no primary opposition, will also be vying for the position in November. Scrivener, 27, is a Medicare case manager.

Both face an uphill battle in a deep red district, which Bilirakis has represented since 2007. His father, Michael, held the seat for 20 years before him.

District 12 covers parts of Pasco and Hillsborough County.

Redistricting efforts have reshaped the political makeup, and the district is not as heavily Republican as it previously was. But it remains a tough seat for democrats to win, according to Frank Orlando, a political science professor at Saint Leo University.

"Even under the new map, Gus Bilirakis, his new district, still voted for Trump by about 14 points in 2024," Orlando previously told WUSF.

Overman, a certified financial planner and former Hillsborough County commissioner, won the Democratic primary with 52.7% of the vote.

Her opponent Darren McAuley, Florida's State Air Surgeon, spent nearly four times as much on campaign finances.

As of July 29, McAuley spent more than $728,000, while Overman netted over $186,000 in campaign funds.

Orlando previously told WUSF that Overman probably has more name recognition in the race.

On her campaign website, Overman described herself as a mom, grandmother, small business owner and public servant. She said her working-class upbringing, in which her mom juggled multiple jobs, taught her "what it means to struggle—and to persevere."

In WUSF's 2026 Voter Guide, Overman said: "The biggest challenges facing our district are affordability, healthcare access and government accountability. Families are struggling with rising housing, insurance and utility costs. Healthcare is becoming less affordable and harder to access. Congress must lower costs, increase housing supply, protect healthcare access and restore trust through transparency, fiscal responsibility and problem-solving that puts people ahead of politics."

Complete results from the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections

U.S. Congress

State House

Board of County Commissioners

School Board

Circuit Judge

Voter Turnout