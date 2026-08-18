© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Florida primary elections: Florida governor, Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices
Art image says 2026 Elections on a blue background with a U.S. flag ghosted out
Vote 2026
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Democrat Kimberly Overman wins primary, setting up face-off against U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis

WUSF | By Nancy Guan
Published August 18, 2026 at 9:19 PM EDT
Older woman with grey hair in blue blazer stands outside with arms clasped
Courtesy Kimberly Overman
/
Facebook
Kimberly Overman will be the Democrat facing off against longtime U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis for his District 12 seat this November.

Overman is a certified financial planner and former Hillsborough County commissioner. The democrat will be vying for the heavily Republican District 12 U.S. House seat in November.

Kimberly Overman will be the Democrat facing off against longtime U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis for his District 12 seat this fall.

No-party candidate Branden Scrivener, who had no primary opposition, will also be vying for the position in November. Scrivener, 27, is a Medicare case manager.

Both face an uphill battle in a deep red district, which Bilirakis has represented since 2007. His father, Michael, held the seat for 20 years before him.

District 12 covers parts of Pasco and Hillsborough County.

Redistricting efforts have reshaped the political makeup, and the district is not as heavily Republican as it previously was. But it remains a tough seat for democrats to win, according to Frank Orlando, a political science professor at Saint Leo University.

"Even under the new map, Gus Bilirakis, his new district, still voted for Trump by about 14 points in 2024," Orlando previously told WUSF.

Overman, a certified financial planner and former Hillsborough County commissioner, won the Democratic primary with 52.7% of the vote.

Her opponent Darren McAuley, Florida's State Air Surgeon, spent nearly four times as much on campaign finances.

As of July 29, McAuley spent more than $728,000, while Overman netted over $186,000 in campaign funds.

Orlando previously told WUSF that Overman probably has more name recognition in the race.

On her campaign website, Overman described herself as a mom, grandmother, small business owner and public servant. She said her working-class upbringing, in which her mom juggled multiple jobs, taught her "what it means to struggle—and to persevere."

In WUSF's 2026 Voter Guide, Overman said: "The biggest challenges facing our district are affordability, healthcare access and government accountability. Families are struggling with rising housing, insurance and utility costs. Healthcare is becoming less affordable and harder to access. Congress must lower costs, increase housing supply, protect healthcare access and restore trust through transparency, fiscal responsibility and problem-solving that puts people ahead of politics."

Complete results from the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections

U.S. Congress

State House

Board of County Commissioners

School Board

Circuit Judge

Voter Turnout
Tags
Politics 2026 ElectionsPasco County
Nancy Guan
As WUSF's general assignment reporter, I cover a variety of topics across the greater Tampa Bay region.
See stories by Nancy Guan
Related Stories
  1. Veterans, teachers, podcasters and constitutionalists vie for Pasco County school board seats
  2. WUSF's voter guide is here to help you at the ballot box
  3. Why Florida voters shouldn’t overlook Tuesday’s primary election
  4. It's time to get judge-y. How to pick your judicial candidates this election
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now