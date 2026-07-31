WUSF's voter guide is here to help you at the ballot box

Election season is upon us. And the 2026 midterms are some of the most pivotal races in a long time.

Your vote could decide not only your local leaders, but who controls the U.S. House and Senate. Florida's Public Media stations came together to create a voter guide to help you make your choice.

Candidates in more than 80 races across the state shared their thoughts on affordability, property taxes, education, immigration, climate change, and more.

The primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Most of the races in the guide will appear on the primary ballots, including county commissioners, school board members, judges, and the candidates you want representing you in the state's and nation's capitals.

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The guide can be used as a reference to help you vote in person or when filling out your mail ballot.

Search through the interactive guide using your home address or by choosing the county where you live. There's also an option to look at each race separately and see all the candidates.

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Early voting starts in some counties Aug. 3, including Hillsborough and Orange. The mandatory period for early voting is Aug. 8-15, but counties can opt to start earlier or end later.

Whether you choose to vote early or in person on election day, you must bring a current and valid voter ID with a signature.

We want to hear from you

WUSF wants to hear about what issues are important to you this election cycle. Fill out our form below, and if you'd like, a reporter will contact you.

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If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

