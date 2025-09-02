© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

How immigration policies are playing out for families in the Tampa Bay region

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie Horace
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT
Reyes on Zoom
Nancy Guan
/
WUSF
Frengel Reyes, who is in Venezuela, talks with his wife, Liyanara Sanchez, who is still in Tampa.

On "Florida Matters," we discuss how immigration enforcement is playing out in the area and give an update on the state-mandated removal of street art, including an iconic crosswalk in St. Petersburg.

Amid the country's strict immigration policies, stories are emerging from people placed in federal detention and those no longer in U.S.

Some have been deported and some are leaving voluntarily.

WUSF's Nancy Guan joins "Florida Matters" to share her reporting about two people whose lives in the Tampa Bay region have been turned upside down.

Also, roadways across the state are looking a bit less colorful. Cities and counties are being told by state and federal leaders to remove rainbow crosswalks and other types of street art.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said he doesn’t like it, but the city will comply.

Byron Green-Calisch, president of St. Pete Pride, explains how the city’s LGBTQ+ community is reacting to the removal of the iconic rainbow crosswalk at Central Avenue and 25th Street.

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
