How immigration policies are playing out for families in the Tampa Bay region

Amid the country's strict immigration policies, stories are emerging from people placed in federal detention and those no longer in U.S.

Some have been deported and some are leaving voluntarily.

WUSF's Nancy Guan joins "Florida Matters" to share her reporting about two people whose lives in the Tampa Bay region have been turned upside down.

Also, roadways across the state are looking a bit less colorful. Cities and counties are being told by state and federal leaders to remove rainbow crosswalks and other types of street art.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said he doesn’t like it, but the city will comply.

Byron Green-Calisch, president of St. Pete Pride, explains how the city’s LGBTQ+ community is reacting to the removal of the iconic rainbow crosswalk at Central Avenue and 25th Street.