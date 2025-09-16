A closer look at the health risks of extreme heat

It’s been pretty hot this summer. If you live in Florida — that’s not news. But you might not know just how dangerous the heat can be for you and your neighbors here in Tampa Bay.

On this episode of "Florida Matters," we talk about how the heat can be more than just uncomfortable if you’re pregnant. It can cause major health problems for the pregnant person and the baby. WUSF’s Jessica Meszaros explains what she learned about pregnancy and heat. And why these problems are only likely to get worse.

Also on the show:

We know how expensive it can be to get housing in Tampa Bay. You’ll hear from Bradenton area business owner John Horne of Oyster’s Rock Hospitality and Mark Vengroff, CEO and Managing Partner of One Stop Housing, about a solution to the problem: building workforce housing.

And Dalia Colon, host of WUSF’s The Zest, joins us to talk about the new season of the podcast — plus food tips for hurricane season.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.