© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters

A closer look at the health risks of extreme heat

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie Horace
Published September 16, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
summer heat wave in the city
Tomwang112/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Heat waves like the one that engulfed parts of parts of the South and Midwest and killed more than a dozen people are becoming more common.

On "Florida Matters," WUSF's Jessica Meszaros explains the impact of hot weather on pregnancy and more.

It’s been pretty hot this summer. If you live in Florida — that’s not news. But you might not know just how dangerous the heat can be for you and your neighbors here in Tampa Bay.

On this episode of "Florida Matters," we talk about how the heat can be more than just uncomfortable if you’re pregnant. It can cause major health problems for the pregnant person and the baby. WUSF’s Jessica Meszaros explains what she learned about pregnancy and heat. And why these problems are only likely to get worse.

Also on the show:

We know how expensive it can be to get housing in Tampa Bay. You’ll hear from Bradenton area business owner John Horne of Oyster’s Rock Hospitality and Mark Vengroff, CEO and Managing Partner of One Stop Housing, about a solution to the problem: building workforce housing.

And Dalia Colon, host of WUSF’s The Zest, joins us to talk about the new season of the podcast — plus food tips for hurricane season.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.

Tags
Florida Matters Health News FloridaPregnancyExtreme Heat
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace