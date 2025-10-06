Hillsborough and Florida DOGE, New College's ROI, worship safety and the Tuskegee nursing legacy

Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia, who is leading Gov. Ron DeSantis’ task force investigating waste, fraud and abuse, said Hillsborough County overspent taxpayer money by $279 million. But he was short on specifics. County leaders, meanwhile, point to rising costs for police, fire and disaster preparedness. We also explore New College’s rising costs, safety in houses of worship and the legacy of the trailblazing nurses for the Tuskegee Airmen.

Under the DOGE microscope

(0:00) Florida’s government efficiency task force says Hillsborough County may be wasting millions in taxpayer money — but local officials disagree. WUSF’s Steve Newborn joins us from Tampa to break down what the recent DOGE audit meeting revealed.

GUEST:



Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

New College’s return on investment

(12:00) New College of Florida is spending far more per student than other state schools — about $91,000 compared with $10,000 — yet its rankings are falling, and graduation and retention rates are slipping. Questions are mounting about whether the Sarasota school can regain its former prestige. We break down the debate.

GUEST:



Alice Herman, Suncoast Searchlight reporter

How safe is your house of worship?

(21:00) Recent attacks, including a deadly incident at a Manchester synagogue, have many congregations on edge. We talk with local faith leaders about how secure people feel at churches, synagogues and mosques — and what steps can be taken to protect worshippers.

GUESTS:



Rev. Kenny Irby, faith and community justice liaison for the St Petersburg Office of Equity

Christopher Harris, Crossover Church of Tampa executive pastor

Tuskegee nurses: Behind the Airmen’s success

(36:00) The Tuskegee Airmen are celebrated for breaking barriers in both battle and segregation — but they couldn’t have done it without the help of Black nurses. Pia Jordan, author of “Memories of a Tuskegee Airmen Nurse and Her Military Sisters,” shares the story of her mother and other nurses who cared for these pioneering pilots.

GUEST:

