Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Federal workers feel shutdown pinch, Florida's vaccine gamble and school book removals

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorLily BelcherAmelie Horace
Published October 9, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
A sign alerting visitors that the Royal Palm Visitor Center is closed due to the federal government shutdown hangs in a display case reflecting the landscape, inside Florida's Everglades National Park, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
A sign alerting visitors that the Royal Palm Visitor Center is closed due to the federal government shutdown hangs in a display case reflecting the landscape, inside Florida's Everglades National Park, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

Florida’s facing a lot of questions right now — federal workers in the state are going without pay during the shutdown, parents are unsure about whether vaccine mandates are really ending, and schools are pulling hundreds of books off shelves. Today, on “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we’re digging into what all this means for families and communities.

Furloughed and forgotten

(0:00) The Tampa Bay area’s federal workforce is caught in the middle of a government shutdown with no paychecks in sight. Officials from the employees’ union and a Metropolitan Ministries leader discuss the human impact, emergency help available and what nongovernment agencies are doing. They also examine the legality of job cuts and what leverage unions have to end the shutdown.

GUESTS:

  • Tatishka Thomas, American Federation of Government Employees District 5 national vice president
  • Kevin Liddel, AFGE political representative.
  • Christine Long, Metropolitan Ministries chief program officer

Who’s calling the shots?

(21 :04) State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says the state will drop all vaccine mandates — but so far, there’s no plan, timeline or legislation to make it happen. Parents, doctors and public health experts are left wondering what this means for schools, children and the state’s reputation. We’ll dig into the uncertainty, the politics and the science behind Florida’s latest vaccine debate.

GUESTS:

  • Thomas Unnasch, USF health professor
  • Julie Forestier, Social Equity through Education Alliance political director

Reading between the lines

(36:06) Florida schools have pulled hundreds of books amid controversy over what’s appropriate for students, sparking a controversy about censorship and parental choice. We’ll unpack the numbers and disputes with representatives from both sides of the debate.

GUESTS:

  • Kasey Meehan, Freedom to Read program director
  • Julie Gebhards, Moms for Liberty

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
