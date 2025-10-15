Stuck homes, Capitol buzz, deep thoughts from the sea and a Dozier grad

Housing in Tampa Bay is taking a slower pace these days — properties are staying on the market longer and prices are starting to dip. Sellers and buyers alike are navigating a market that’s a little less frenzied than in recent years. Local Realtors help us understand what's going on.

Then, we’ll check in on what’s brewing in Tallahassee with the latest legislative news and hear from a USF researcher who spent three months living underwater. Finally, a survivor of the Dozier reform school talk about his major accomplishment.

Real estate hits the snooze

(0:00) Homes are sitting, prices are falling, and everyone’s wondering what’s next. Is it finally a good time for first-time buyers? Are sellers ready to rethink their game plan? A pair of experienced local Realtors join the show for a market update.

GUESTS:



Kristin Washington, real estate agent

Joe Lewkowicz, real estate agent



Going back to Tally

(11:22) The Capitol is abuzz again, and things are heating up fast. Lawmakers are talking property taxes, housing costs and rules for suing doctors. Our state government reporter joins us with the latest, including the cost of one very controversial picture book.

GUEST:



Douglas Soule, state government reporter for WUSF’s “Your Florida” project

Under the sea (for science!)

(20:21) Is life better down where it’s wetter? The researcher known as Dr. Deep Sea knows. He traded his office for an underwater hotel for 100 days to explore how humans handle extreme environments. His time on “Live & Local” will be a lot less — but more than enough to ask what he learned and what he missed most about dry land.

GUEST:



Joseph Dituri, retired U.S. Navy commander, biomedical researcher and USF professor

Never too late to graduate

(35:20) His schooling stopped cold when he was sent to the Florida’s Dozier reform school, where hundreds of boys endured horrific abuse. But he never forgot the dream of finishing high school — even after five decades. This summer, he finally crossed the stage at St. Petersburg High, diploma in hand and pride in his voice.

GUEST:

