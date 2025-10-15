© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Stuck homes, Capitol buzz, deep thoughts from the sea and a Dozier grad

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
Close-up of a For Sale sign
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF

Housing in Tampa Bay is taking a slower pace these days — properties are staying on the market longer and prices are starting to dip. Sellers and buyers alike are navigating a market that’s a little less frenzied than in recent years. Local Realtors help us understand what's going on.

Then, we’ll check in on what’s brewing in Tallahassee with the latest legislative news and hear from a USF researcher who spent three months living underwater. Finally, a survivor of the Dozier reform school talk about his major accomplishment.

Real estate hits the snooze

(0:00) Homes are sitting, prices are falling, and everyone’s wondering what’s next. Is it finally a good time for first-time buyers? Are sellers ready to rethink their game plan? A pair of experienced local Realtors join the show for a market update.

GUESTS:

  • Kristin Washington, real estate agent
  • Joe Lewkowicz, real estate agent

Going back to Tally

(11:22) The Capitol is abuzz again, and things are heating up fast. Lawmakers are talking property taxes, housing costs and rules for suing doctors. Our state government reporter joins us with the latest, including the cost of one very controversial picture book.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, state government reporter for WUSF’s “Your Florida” project

Under the sea (for science!)

(20:21) Is life better down where it’s wetter? The researcher known as Dr. Deep Sea knows. He traded his office for an underwater hotel for 100 days to explore how humans handle extreme environments. His time on “Live & Local” will be a lot less — but more than enough to ask what he learned and what he missed most about dry land.

GUEST:

  • Joseph Dituri, retired U.S. Navy commander, biomedical researcher and USF professor

Never too late to graduate

(35:20) His schooling stopped cold when he was sent to the Florida’s Dozier reform school, where hundreds of boys endured horrific abuse. But he never forgot the dream of finishing high school — even after five decades. This summer, he finally crossed the stage at St. Petersburg High, diploma in hand and pride in his voice.

GUEST:

  • Eddie Horne, high school graduate

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
