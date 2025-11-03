© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

No cheat thrills at the sheriff's office, too late to SNAP out of it and meeting the Met

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published November 3, 2025 at 2:42 PM EST
A closeup showing the logo on the door of a HCSO cruiser
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

On "Florida Matters: Live & Local," we talk about the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office cheating scandal, SNAP benefits that haven't come and an author whose books are heavy on history.

"Florida Matters: Live & Local" host Matthew Peddie jumps into an ethics controversy that has shaken the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Then, millions of Americans are caught in the political standoff affecting food assistance. SNAP benefits for families remain stalled despite court orders, leaving households scrambling to put groceries on the table.

Finally, the show turns from the headlines into the world of history and literature with author Fiona Davis. She discusses her new novel, "The Stolen Queen," and how it fits into her Big Apple adventures.

Stuck in the cheat sheets

(0:00) Multiple top Hillsborough County deputies relied on someone else to complete academic and work assignments and got caught. Now, they’re off the force. The scandal has shaken trust in the sheriff’s office and raised questions about leadership and oversight. A reporter explains how the story came to light and who was involved.

GUEST:

  • Dan Sullivan, Tampa Bay Times reporter

SNAP chat on missing benefits

(11:57) Millions of Americans, including 3 million Floridians, are waiting on nutrition assistance that never arrived this weekend. Courts ordered the federal government to keep the program running during the shutdown, but payments are delayed. What happens next?

GUESTS:

  • Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter
  • Kelli Casto, owner of Your Neighborhood Produce in St. Petersburg

Bringing the Met to life

(35:58) Bestselling author Fiona Davis sets her stories inside iconic New York landmarks. Her newest book, “The Stolen Queen,” unfolds between the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the streets of Cairo. She joins the program to talk about art, mystery and the real history behind her fictional worlds.

GUEST:

  • Fiona Davis, author

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
