Mental health workforce in crisis, cycling deaths, saving springs, and great walls of St. Pete

On “Florida Matters: Live and Local,” we face some pressing challenges that touch health, safety and the environment.

First, a growing shortage of behavioral health workers is making it harder for people to get the care they need. A new online dashboard highlights where the gaps are most severe. Experts share what they’re seeing on the front lines.

Then, a conversation on biking safety, as there have been 10 deaths from accidents this year in Pinellas County. Families and commuters are asking what can be done to stay wheels up. We try to provide some answers.

Meanwhile, our natural springs and waterways — icons of the state’s beauty — are showing signs of stress, with murkier water and pollution threatening ecosystems and recreation alike. How Florida can protect these vital resources.

Finally, we get you ready for the Shine Mural Festival, which returns to downtown St. Petersburg with some colorful masterpieces for dull walls.

Short on help, high on need

(0:00) Finding a mental health provider is tough in Florida. From psychologists to crisis counselors, the state is struggling to fill these vital roles, and now there’s data to show why. A new USF tool maps out the worst shortages. Local experts join us to discuss what’s driving the crisis and possible solutions.

GUESTS:



Amanda Carson, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

Courtney Whitt, USF Florida Center for Behavioral Health Workforce executive director

“Physics doesn’t care”

(12:00) Road safety for bicyclists is top of mind in Pinellas County. Bikes have been involved in nearly 700 crashes and 10 deaths this year. Sheriff’s deputies say riders are blowing through red lights and stop signs. We dig into the issue and ways to prevent more tragedy.

GUEST:



Kyle Simpson, Forward Pinellas active transportation planner

Spring into action

(20:58) Florida’s waterways are suffering from murky water and pollution. A series by the Tampa Bay Times investigates pollution, farm runoff and political challenges. One of the reporters behind it joins the show to explore the culprits — from corporate polluters to runoff.

GUEST:



Bethany Barnes, Tampa Bay Times deputy investigative editor

Offering mural support

(35:54) The Shine Mural Festival is back in St. Petersburg, where you do the walking and the walls do the talking. Check out how artists transform blank buildings into vibrant expressions of creativity and community. Two of the organizers reflect on some of the event’s bright ideas.

GUESTS:

