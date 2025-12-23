Hatching plans in the backyard, parking dispute, top-shelf gift ideas, peels and pasties

Guest host Cathy Carter's sitting in the anchor chair again in place of Matthew Peddie.

She starts with some fowl language. Specifically, hens. With all eyes on eggs prices, more Bay area residents are taking a crack at producing their own breakfasts. But hobby farming doesn't come without concerns. Her guest tells us about needs, rules, predators and neighbors.

After that, pregnant women in Florida can now purchase temporary disabled parking passes, but critics say the policy creates unintended consequences.

If your running out of shopping time, Cathy rounds up standout books by Florida authors we’ve spoken with this year.

And we close this year's "Live & Local" shows with a local burlesque queen.

When chickens are home to roost

(0:00) Backyard chickens are hatching lots of cluck talk in the area. Supporters praise fresh eggs and life lessons for kids, while skeptics fear noise and smells. We look into the rules, rewards and realities of living with hens.

GUEST:



Patti Gail, Amber Glen Feed Depot & Pet Supply

Pregnant parking challenge

(12:05) A Florida law allowing expectant moms to use disabled spaces faces a legal challenge. Supporters say it eases physical strain late in pregnancy, but disability advocates warn it limits already scarce access. We break down the law, the concerns and what comes next.

GUEST:



Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

Reads to wrap up your gift list

(20:55) Books make easy, thoughtful holiday gifts. We’re here to help. Cathy highlights memorable titles by Florida writers, including Joe Pan’s acclaimed crime novel “Florida Palms,” Kristin Wollett’s romcom “As a Last Resort,” and a sweeping nonfiction journey through the state’s ranching past.

More than meets the eye

(35:56) Burlesque is often misunderstood as striptease, but its roots stretch back to vaudeville and comedy. We explore how the storytelling art form evolved, broke barriers and why neo-burlesque continues to thrive.

GUEST:



Queen Lolita, burlesque performer