Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Hatching plans in the backyard, parking dispute, top-shelf gift ideas, peels and pasties

By Cathy Carter,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie Horace
Published December 23, 2025 at 2:24 PM EST
close up of chickens
Nancy Guan
/
WUSF

Guest host Cathy Carter's sitting in the anchor chair again in place of Matthew Peddie.

She starts with some fowl language. Specifically, hens. With all eyes on eggs prices, more Bay area residents are taking a crack at producing their own breakfasts. But hobby farming doesn't come without concerns. Her guest tells us about needs, rules, predators and neighbors.

After that, pregnant women in Florida can now purchase temporary disabled parking passes, but critics say the policy creates unintended consequences.

If your running out of shopping time, Cathy rounds up standout books by Florida authors we’ve spoken with this year.

And we close this year's "Live & Local" shows with a local burlesque queen.

When chickens are home to roost

(0:00) Backyard chickens are hatching lots of cluck talk in the area. Supporters praise fresh eggs and life lessons for kids, while skeptics fear noise and smells. We look into the rules, rewards and realities of living with hens.

GUEST:

  • Patti Gail, Amber Glen Feed Depot & Pet Supply

Pregnant parking challenge

(12:05) A Florida law allowing expectant moms to use disabled spaces faces a legal challenge. Supporters say it eases physical strain late in pregnancy, but disability advocates warn it limits already scarce access. We break down the law, the concerns and what comes next.

GUEST:

  • Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

Reads to wrap up your gift list

(20:55) Books make easy, thoughtful holiday gifts. We’re here to help. Cathy highlights memorable titles by Florida writers, including Joe Pan’s acclaimed crime novel “Florida Palms,” Kristin Wollett’s romcom “As a Last Resort,” and a sweeping nonfiction journey through the state’s ranching past.

More than meets the eye

(35:56) Burlesque is often misunderstood as striptease, but its roots stretch back to vaudeville and comedy. We explore how the storytelling art form evolved, broke barriers and why neo-burlesque continues to thrive.

GUEST:

  • Queen Lolita, burlesque performer
Florida Matters Live & Local - December 23, 2025

Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
