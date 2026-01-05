Freedom and stability are within Venezuelans' grip, SOS for RSV, a memoir of survival

"Florida Matters Live & Local" returns from holiday hiatus, and there is major news up for discussion. Guest host Cathy Carter again sits in for Matthew Peddie.

From Venezuelans celebrating regime change to anti‑war protests questioning U.S. involvement, our first block examines the fallout from the U.S. operation that deposed Nicolás Maduro and what it means here in Florida. We’ll get into the history and hopes that linger.

Next, a health alert: RSV cases in children are surging across the state, arriving later in the season than usual. A pediatric emergency physician fills us in on symptoms, vaccination timing and what parents can do to protect their families.

Finally, a personal story of survival and discovery. In her new book, Artis Henderson reconstructs her father’s hidden past — from drug smuggling to a plane crash that killed him when she was a child. She reflects on the resilience from writing the memoir.

Venezuela: Reaction and aftermath

A U.S. military operation removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and brought him to New York to stand trial on narcoterrorism charges. Statements from President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others have raised questions about who is really in charge of the nation now.

From celebrations by Venezuelan ex‑pats to anti‑war protests calling it an oil grab, reactions across Florida are sharply divided. We talk with experts on Venezuelan politics, U.S. intelligence and the huge South Florida Venezuelan community to unpack what this means locally and internationally.

GUESTS:



Eduardo Gamarra, political science professor at Florida International University

Cynthia Storer, former senior CIA analyst

Tim Padgett, Americas editor with WLRN in Miami

RSV surges across Florida

Infections in children have spiked 111% compared with a year earlier, with cases arriving later than usual this year. Parents are being warned to watch for flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath and wheezing, and to understand when medical care is needed. We discuss why RSV is rising, vaccination timing and how to protect kids and families.

GUEST:



Dr. Juan Carlos Abanses, director pediatric emergency at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital

Surviving tragedy, seeking truth

Artis Henderson was 5 when she survived a plane crash that killed her dad, leaving a legacy of mystery and secrets. In her memoir “No Ordinary Bird,” she pieces together her father’s past, including his involvement in drug smuggling through research, interviews and family accounts. We talk with Henderson about how writing her book helped her heal.

GUEST:

