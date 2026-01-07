© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

Behind our Everglades report, Rauschenberg’s Florida, bird's-eye views, snow and tell

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie Horace
Published January 7, 2026 at 1:30 PM EST
Former President Richard Nixon asked for a study of the environmental effects of the Everglades airport. This report is considered the first-ever environmental impact study in Florida. It warned that if the plans of constructing an airport were to proceed, the result would "be the destruction of the South Florida ecosystem."
Former President Richard Nixon asked for a study of the environmental effects of the Everglades airport. This report is considered the first-ever environmental impact study in Florida. It warned that if the plans of constructing an airport were to proceed, the result would “be the destruction of the South Florida ecosystem."

From a decades-old environmental clash to a centennial art celebration, a quirky state bird debate and a frosty escape, "Florida Matters Live & Local" guests touch on our state's history, culture and more.

Host Matthew Peddie is back in the anchor chair after some holiday time away.

He starts with the Everglades, where “Alligator Alcatraz” has reignited a decades-old environmental fight and a federal law born out of an earlier battle to protect the River of Grass.

From there, we shift to the arts, exploring how Florida helped shape the work of one of the world’s most influential contemporary artists.

And we wrap things up with two debates that feel uniquely Floridian: One over which bird best represents the state and another over how snow can exist here at all.

Yes, snow. How cool.

Defending the Everglades - again!

Our Meghan Bowman discusses her special project on “Alligator Alcatraz” and the Everglades. She walks us through how her reporting uncovered echoes of a decades-old environmental battle that helped shape federal law. She also explains why that history matters right now.

GUEST:

  • Meghan Bowman, Your Florida multimedia reporter for WUSF

Rauschenberg at 100

There’s a major new exhibition marking the centenary of artist Robert Rauschenberg that places Florida at the center of his legacy. The show’s curator shares how a teenage fan letter led to a lifelong connection with Rauschenberg and shaped the show. We also explore how the artist’s years on Captiva Island influenced the work on display.

GUEST:

  • Jade Dellinger, director of exhibitions and collections at Florida Southwestern State College in Fort Myers

One for the bird lovers

The flamingo, scrub jay or mockingbird? Lawmakers again debate which bird deserves to represent our state. The president of the Tampa Audubon Society breaks down these contenders and the politics behind them. And why does the debate keep resurfacing — and does it matter?

GUEST:

  • Ann Paul, president of Tampa Audubon Society and Florida Ornithological Society

The only snow in town

Believe it or not, there’s snow just north of Tampa. Snowcat Ridge creates a wintry escape, even with the air conditioner running. What will visitors to the outdoor park experience — and why don’t these frosty flakes melt?

GUEST:

  • Tad Kledzik, Snowcat Ridge general manager

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
