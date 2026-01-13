© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Instant analysis of Gov. DeSantis' State of the State address

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceRick Mayer
Published January 13, 2026 at 1:10 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A full chamber reacts to Gov. Ron DeSantis' final State of the State address on Jan. 13, 2026, in Tall
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Facebook
State senators and repsentatives in a full House chamber react during Gov. Ron DeSantis' final State of the State address on Jan. 13, 2026, in Tallahassee.

The conversation features insights from longtime local political journalist William March, PolitiFact Florida government reporter Sam Putterman and WUSF politics/environment reporter Steve Newborn.

Did you happen to catch Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address? We did, and on “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we break it down.

Each year, the State of the State kicks off the legislative session in Tallahassee. This was DeSantis’ eighth — and last — as he outlined his goals for the 60-day gathering and his plans for two proposed special sessions.

Adding context to the address are longtime political journalist William March, WUSF politics and environment reporter Steve Newborn, and PolitiFact Florida government reporter Sam Putterman.

Throughout the speech, DeSantis compared his tenure's accomplishments to "seven years ago."

The Republican touched on issues lawmakers are expected to target, including property taxes, redistricting, the environment, education, health care, artificial intelligence and homeowners insurance.

The Legislature has hundreds of bills to go through before the final gavel in March.

“My message is simple,” DeSantis concluded, alluding to the Founding Fathers during the nation’s 250th anniversary. “Get the bills to my desk in the Spirit of 1776. I’m happy to put my John Hancock on those pieces of legislation."

We also hear from the other side of the aisle, with rebuttals from Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman and House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell.

As usual, Matthew Peddie is in the host’s chair.

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalRon DeSantisState of the State
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer