Instant analysis of Gov. DeSantis' State of the State address

Did you happen to catch Gov. Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address? We did, and on “Florida Matters Live & Local,” we break it down.

Each year, the State of the State kicks off the legislative session in Tallahassee. This was DeSantis’ eighth — and last — as he outlined his goals for the 60-day gathering and his plans for two proposed special sessions.

Adding context to the address are longtime political journalist William March, WUSF politics and environment reporter Steve Newborn, and PolitiFact Florida government reporter Sam Putterman.

Throughout the speech, DeSantis compared his tenure's accomplishments to "seven years ago."

The Republican touched on issues lawmakers are expected to target, including property taxes, redistricting, the environment, education, health care, artificial intelligence and homeowners insurance.

The Legislature has hundreds of bills to go through before the final gavel in March.

“My message is simple,” DeSantis concluded, alluding to the Founding Fathers during the nation’s 250th anniversary. “Get the bills to my desk in the Spirit of 1776. I’m happy to put my John Hancock on those pieces of legislation."

We also hear from the other side of the aisle, with rebuttals from Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman and House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell.

