The Rays and Tampa, Plant City's No. 1 advocate, fair sharing, celebrating MLK

It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Rays have been searching for a new home since the former ownership walked away from a St. Petersburg redevelopment deal. It's also no secret the new owners have had their eyes on moving to Tampa.

And for many, it's no secret, the 110-acre property currently underneath the Dale Mabry campus of Hillsborough College would fit a lot of the owners' criteria on their aggressive timetable to start building a new home.

Now out of the bag: The college's trustees are expected to discuss the possibility of this happening next week. A reporter who broke some of the latest news brings us up to date.

Also on the show, we talk about making a difference with Plant City's biggest fan and hardest-working volunteer. Then, a look ahead to Monday's MLK Day parade in St. Petersburg. And for those fair-weather fans, we learn what's new for next month's Florida State Fair.

Hillsborough College is on deck

It’s the 110-acre curveball many expected the new Rays owners to pitch when they began kicking tires in Tampa. The college’s trustees will meet next week to discuss the possibility of building a new ballpark on a renovated Dale Mabry campus. Details are just starting to emerge.

GUEST:



Ashley Kritzer, editor at large, Tampa Bay Business Journal

Plant City’s tireless champion

Sharon Moody has spent decades shaping her hometown through volunteerism and advocacy. From helping integrate long-standing traditions like the Florida Strawberry Festival to founding inclusive pageants and heritage celebrations, she’s worked to make the community more welcoming for everyone. Hear how those efforts grew out of her own experiences — and why she believes Plant City is worth fighting for.

GUEST:



Sharon Moody, Plant City native

Smells like fair season

The opening of the Florida State Fair is so close you can almost inhale wisps of fried food. Twelve days of rides, award-winning livestock and fun. And this year, there’s a birthday on the midway. The fair’s executive director is here to share what makes this annual event uniquely Florida.

GUEST:



Cheryl Flood, Florida State Fair executive director

St. Petersburg celebrates MLK

Monday marks the annual MLK Parade in St. Petersburg. With new organizers, expect floats, cultural performances and a tribute to the late Wendell Scott, the first African American NASCAR driver. The event honors unity, diversity and the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GUEST:

