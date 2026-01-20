Renner makes his case, fallout of data dousing, digging in the past, a teacher to remember

With Florida’s gubernatorial election on the horizon, we begin our one-on-one conversations with candidates, starting with former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner.

The Republican outlines why he’s running and responds to voter concerns about property taxes, affordability, higher education, health care and the role of state government in everyday life.

Next, we jump to D.C., where decisions about federal data are rippling far beyond the Beltway. We examine what’s being lost, why it matters and how the absence of evidence could affect communities across the state.

The show also digs into the past in different ways. One involves fossil hunting along the Peace River, and the other introduces us to someone who preserves veterans' headstones.

Finally, a neat discussion about a Gainesville teacher whose music-filled classroom transformed a struggling school with methods that challenged norms and energized students. We talk to the filmmaker who documented her story.

When federal data disappears

Decisions in Washington, D.C., rely on vast federal datasets, many of which the Trump administration is removing, altering or delaying. We examine what’s being cut, why officials say it’s happening, and how the loss of data tied to food insecurity, health care and climate could ripple through the state.

GUESTS:



Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter

Beth Jarosz, vice president of the Association of Public Data Users and senior fellow of the Massive Data Institute at Georgetown University

Traces of Florida’s past

Time to take a dip into Florida history with the help of WUSF reporters. First, we take a ride down the Peace River, a great place to row around for fossils. Then, meet the “Good Cemeterian,” a Land O' Lakes resident who started restoring veterans’ headstones over a decade ago.

GUESTS:



Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Daylina Miller, WUSF reporter

Renner makes his case

Former state House Speaker Paul Renner outlines why he’s running for governor. He discusses his proposed property tax solution, affordability pressures tied to housing and insurance, and his views on higher education, health care and the environment.

GUEST:



Paul Renner, former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives

The classroom that danced

The documentary "Class of Her Own" highlights the remarkable story of Gloria Jean Merriex, an elementary school teacher who transformed a failing school into an A-rated one by blending music, dance and academics. It shows this week at the Dunedin International Film Festival. The filmmaker discusses why Merriex’s approach resonates.

GUEST:

