Rough seas for port proposal? Plus, avoiding immigration scams and a long to-do list

Plans for economic growth don’t always land as advertised — especially when they touch Florida’s most sensitive waters.

One concept to build a cruise terminal near the Sunshine Skyway in Manatee County has sparked opposition from environmental advocates who say the project could irreversibly damage mangroves, seagrass and a largely pristine part of Tampa Bay. As developers pitch job growth and access to massive party vessels, critics warn the real cost may be paid by the estuary itself.

We hear from waterkeepers who are sounding the alarm early, calling the proposal reckless and unnecessary — and questioning why a region already dependent on a healthy bay would gamble with it. The debate highlights a familiar Florida tension: growth vs. preservation, and who gets to decide what progress looks like.

Then, a light shines on a consequence of uncertainty and fear: immigration scams that prey on people desperate for legal help.

We wrap up the hour on a lighter note with a conversation about exploring the Sunshine State itself, from famous landmarks to hidden gems.

Moor or less?

(0:00) Well, this ship has already hit the fan. Environmental advocates are pushing back against a proposal to build a cruise terminal near the Sunshine Skyway in Manatee County. The idea: A port on the seaward side of the bridge could accommodate taller ships that can’t reach Port Tampa Bay. But it might threaten sensitive coastal habitats. Officials say the concept is still in the exploratory stage.

GUESTS:



Rusty Chinnis, chairman of Suncoast Waterkeeper

Justin Tramble, executive director of Tampa Bay Water Keepers

Carter Weinhofer, Bradenton Herald reporter

And then there’s fraud

(21:05) Amid the federal crackdown on illegal immigration, scammers are exploiting the uncertainty. An investigative reporter discusses how con artists posing as immigration attorneys are stealing thousands of dollars from people desperate for legal status. She explains how the scams work, why victims are afraid to report them, and what the growing problem reveals about enforcement, misinformation and vulnerability.

GUEST:



Alice Herman, Suncoast Searchlight reporter

Got to get this into your life

(36:06) From Panhandle beaches to Everglades backwaters, Florida offers more than a lifetime’s worth of places to explore. The author of “100 Things to Do in Florida Before You Die” discusses how years of reporting, travel and taste-testing shaped her list. She shares favorite finds, hidden gems and what surprised her most while crisscrossing the state.

GUEST:

