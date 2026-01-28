Understanding grief attacks, looking up at heroes, Ybor safety, Black romance on silver screens

Grief can hit in unexpected ways. For some, the emotional pain of loss comes with intense physical reactions — sweating, tingling, lightheadedness — that resemble panic attacks. Researchers call these “grief attacks,” and WUSF reporter Kerry Sheridan joins us to explore what triggers them, how people navigate them, and how families and friends can help.

Florida line workers are answering the call — this time in the snow. Hundreds traveled north to help restore power after a winter storm in South Carolina, returning the favor after so many hurricanes. What's it like to bring needed warmth and light while braving harsh conditions?

Closer to home, Ybor City prepares for a town hall on pedestrian safety following last year’s deadly crash on Seventh Avenue. And at the intersection of Black History Month and Valentine's Day, there's an lovely event schedule for folks craving African American romance flicks.

When grief overwhelms

(0:00) There’s no single way to experience grief — and for some people, it can arrive suddenly and intensely, with physical symptoms that resemble panic or fear. Researchers call these sudden rushes “grief attacks.” We talk about the triggers and where to find support.

GUESTS:



Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

Gracyn Doctor. Florida Matters Live & Local

Power pinch-hitters

(12:02) You can’t have cold feet in this career. While Floridians bundled up at home, hundreds of utility line workers were dispatched to the Carolinas to help restore the electricity after a winter storm. One of them shares what he saw — and what it’s like answering the call.

GUEST:



Matthew Richardson, Duke Energy lineman

Seventh Avenue safety debate

(21:09) A deadly crash last November left four dead and raised questions about whether cars should be allowed on Ybor City’s main drag on weekend nights. The community can weigh in at a town hall slated for Monday. But first, a conversation on the pros and cons of street closures, police presence and public safety.

GUESTS:



Tom DeGeorge, owner of the Crowbar

Alan Clendenin, Tampa city commissioner

Essence of romance

(36:09) The Black Love Classics Series at Tampa Theatre celebrates relationships and the stories that shape lives. This year’s theme, “At the Heart of It All,” continues a tradition of pairing Black History Month with Valentine’s Day screenings. We discuss the films, the series’ origins and conversations audiences have after each showing.

GUEST:

