Shooting for the moon, inside lawmaking, an app for that, sweet tradition

NASA’s Artemis program is gearing up to return humans to the Moon, bringing new technology, fresh challenges and a renewed spirit of exploration. A crewed mission could lift off this weekend. We take a closer look at what this next chapter in lunar exploration could mean.

Back on Earth, Florida lawmakers are juggling a variety of issues, from which presidential portraits belong in schools to proposals about immigration enforcement and public transparency. Our reporter explains what’s cooking at the Capitol.

Meanwhile, cities across Tampa Bay are making it easier for residents to report local problems, like potholes and broken sidewalks, using apps such as Temple Terrace In-Touch.

Finally, in a sweeter tradition, Girl Scouts are selling cookies to raise money while teaching leadership, financial skills and teamwork.

Let’s do launch

(0:00) We think it’s been a long, long time — more than 50 years — since humans last went to the moon. Well, the planets are aligning at Kennedy Space Center for NASA’s Artemis II mission, now sitting on the pad and gravitating toward a February flight — once the cold weather takes off. We break down what’s ahead.

Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media space reporter

Weekly Capitol-izing

(12:03) The legislative session continues with lawmakers advancing bills on education, immigration enforcement and public safety. And is the latest attempt to legalize recreational marijuana up in smoke? We catch up with our Tallahassee reporter.

Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter



Right click for repairs

(21:10) From potholes to code complaints, many Tampa Bay cities now rely on an app to keep services running smoothly. We look at how the platform connects residents directly with city departments. And why Temple Terrace officials say the human touch still matters.

Maria Rodriguez, Temple Terrace public information officer

Smart cookies

(36:11) We’ll give you some sweet names and you guess the treat: Thin Mints? Samoas? Tagalongs? Trefoils? Now, did you know Girl Scout cookies come with a side of leadership lessons? Scouts learn money management, teamwork and confidence. A local council leader tells us how.

