© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Shooting for the moon, inside lawmaking, an app for that, sweet tradition

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published February 2, 2026 at 1:13 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The integrated SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft — which will hold the four astronauts flying the mission — could launch as early as this weekend from the Kennedy Space Center.
The Artemis 2's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft — which will hold the four astronauts flying the mission — could launch as early as this weekend for a fly-by of the moon.

You may not have noticed, but NASA is about to launch a crewed mission to the moon. Let's catch up on the latest Artemis mission, which could lift off as soon as this weekend.

NASA’s Artemis program is gearing up to return humans to the Moon, bringing new technology, fresh challenges and a renewed spirit of exploration. A crewed mission could lift off this weekend. We take a closer look at what this next chapter in lunar exploration could mean.

Back on Earth, Florida lawmakers are juggling a variety of issues, from which presidential portraits belong in schools to proposals about immigration enforcement and public transparency. Our reporter explains what’s cooking at the Capitol.

Meanwhile, cities across Tampa Bay are making it easier for residents to report local problems, like potholes and broken sidewalks, using apps such as Temple Terrace In-Touch.

Finally, in a sweeter tradition, Girl Scouts are selling cookies to raise money while teaching leadership, financial skills and teamwork.

Let’s do launch

(0:00) We think it’s been a long, long time — more than 50 years — since humans last went to the moon. Well, the planets are aligning at Kennedy Space Center for NASA’s Artemis II mission, now sitting on the pad and gravitating toward a February flight — once the cold weather takes off. We break down what’s ahead.

GUEST:

  • Brendan Byrne, Central Florida Public Media space reporter

Weekly Capitol-izing

(12:03) The legislative session continues with lawmakers advancing bills on education, immigration enforcement and public safety. And is the latest attempt to legalize recreational marijuana up in smoke? We catch up with our Tallahassee reporter.

GUEST:

  • Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter

Right click for repairs

(21:10) From potholes to code complaints, many Tampa Bay cities now rely on an app to keep services running smoothly. We look at how the platform connects residents directly with city departments. And why Temple Terrace officials say the human touch still matters.

GUEST:

  • Maria Rodriguez, Temple Terrace public information officer

Smart cookies

(36:11) We’ll give you some sweet names and you guess the treat: Thin Mints? Samoas? Tagalongs? Trefoils? Now, did you know Girl Scout cookies come with a side of leadership lessons? Scouts learn money management, teamwork and confidence. A local council leader tells us how.

GUEST:

  • Christina Mitchell, Girl Scouts of West Central Florida chief operating officer

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalTemple Terrace2026 Florida LegislatureMoonKennedy Space CenterArtemis ProgramGirl Scouts
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters